The Doctor will see you now.
Watching MotoGP races can be deceptive. The average MotoGP rider’s talent and nerves of steel make taking corners at 110 mph look effortless. The average street or track rider lacks the skill, sponsorships, and state-of-the-art motorcycles—but mostly skill—that separate MotoGP riders from us mere mortals. However, just because you’re not the best in the world doesn’t mean you can’t learn from them. For that reason, the Dainese Riding Master experience puts you on the track with Valentino Rossi and fellow MotoGP riders to bring you closer to grace.
On April 22, 2020, Dainese will host the Riding Master series at the world-famous Misano World Circuit in Santa-Monica Cella, Italy. The exclusive MotoGP - Valentino Rossi class will afford riders the opportunity to share the track with the Doctor himself. In the confines of Vale’s home track, participants will be able to study the techniques and skills that earned him nine MotoGP titles. Four tickets for the course will be auctioned off with proceeds going to the Marco Simoncelli Foundation, a non-profit organization serving the mentality and physically disabled and named after the late MotoGP racer.
While riding with Rossi may be extremely limited, the Riding Master experience will also offer classes instructed by Franco Morbidelli of Petronas Yamaha SRT. In addition to the MotoGP master classes, Moto2 riders and Sky Racing Team VR46 teammates Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi headline courses of their own. Workshops will be held on the new Yamaha YZF-R1M and Metzeler, the event’s technical sponsor, will provide new M9RR and Slick TD tires.
The fun doesn’t stop with classes led by the pros, however, as participants can hone their skills with Racing or Safety courses as well. For those looking to improve their track performance, Racing Classes 1 and 2 will cater to various levels of experience. For new riders, Safety Classes 1 and 2 will take place in the Paddock, providing a controlled environment for beginners to gain basic skills and confidence on a bike.
Italian rally driver Luca Pedersoli will lead the federal instructors to ensure that new and expert riders learn under safe conditions. Details on the series and specific classes are available on the Dianese website. If you’ve ever wanted to rub elbows with MotoGP elite and rub your elbow on the tarmac of the Misano World Circuit, Dianese’s Riding Master series is your opportunity.
Dainese Gets You On Track With Vale and The MotoGP Riders
Riding Master Is Back at The Misano
Dainese opens the 2020 season with a new chapter in the Experience project: get out on the track with Vale and the professional riders from MotoGP with Riding Master, back in Misano Adriatico on April 22. A day for riding aficionados, be they beginner, amateur or aspiring riders.
Dainese Riding Master offers a unique opportunity to ride with Vale, in the exclusive MotoGP -Valentino Rossi class, on the international circuit dedicated to Marco Simoncelli. A privileged opportunity to learn and see first hand the secrets and techniques that have won Valentino nine world championship titles. The talent and experience of The Doctor will be at the lucky participants' disposal for an entire day, so they can improve their style and lap times by tenths of a second. As in 2019, the four tickets available for the MotoGP - Valentino Rossi class will be auctioned and the proceeds will go to the Marco Simoncelli foundation.
The MotoGP - Valentino Rossi class will not be the only occasion to meet a MotoGP professional rider. The MotoGP - Morbidelli, Champions - Marini and Champions - Bezzecchi classes will also be held in Misano. The instructors will be Franco Morbidelli, standard bearer for the Petronas Yamaha SRT team in MotoGP, and Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi, from the Sky Racing Team VR46 from the Moto2 course.
Riding Master in Misano Adriatico is a unique opportunity for all riders. Dainese offers Racing Classes 1 and 2 for those who want to take on the track or improve their performance. Dainese has created the Safety 1 and 2 classes for recent and totally new beginners. These courses, which will take place inside the Paddock, will allow all enthusiasts to acquire the basic notions of riding and to improve their confidence on a motorbike in a safe environment.
Within the teaching sessions, workshops will be held on the new Yamaha YZF-R1M and the new M9RR and Slick TD tires by Metzeler, technical sponsors of the event.
On April 22 Dainese Riding Master returns to Misano Adriatico. The event will allow all fans to have fun safely, with federal instructors led by Luca Pedersoli, putting themselves to the test with courses for all levels, from beginners to expert riders.
All details are available in the "Experience - Riding Master" section on the website https://www.dainese.com