Watching MotoGP races can be deceptive. The average MotoGP rider’s talent and nerves of steel make taking corners at 110 mph look effortless. The average street or track rider lacks the skill, sponsorships, and state-of-the-art motorcycles—but mostly skill—that separate MotoGP riders from us mere mortals. However, just because you’re not the best in the world doesn’t mean you can’t learn from them. For that reason, the Dainese Riding Master experience puts you on the track with Valentino Rossi and fellow MotoGP riders to bring you closer to grace.

On April 22, 2020, Dainese will host the Riding Master series at the world-famous Misano World Circuit in Santa-Monica Cella, Italy. The exclusive MotoGP - Valentino Rossi class will afford riders the opportunity to share the track with the Doctor himself. In the confines of Vale’s home track, participants will be able to study the techniques and skills that earned him nine MotoGP titles. Four tickets for the course will be auctioned off with proceeds going to the Marco Simoncelli Foundation, a non-profit organization serving the mentality and physically disabled and named after the late MotoGP racer.

While riding with Rossi may be extremely limited, the Riding Master experience will also offer classes instructed by Franco Morbidelli of Petronas Yamaha SRT. In addition to the MotoGP master classes, Moto2 riders and Sky Racing Team VR46 teammates Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi headline courses of their own. Workshops will be held on the new Yamaha YZF-R1M and Metzeler, the event’s technical sponsor, will provide new M9RR and Slick TD tires.

The fun doesn’t stop with classes led by the pros, however, as participants can hone their skills with Racing or Safety courses as well. For those looking to improve their track performance, Racing Classes 1 and 2 will cater to various levels of experience. For new riders, Safety Classes 1 and 2 will take place in the Paddock, providing a controlled environment for beginners to gain basic skills and confidence on a bike.

Italian rally driver Luca Pedersoli will lead the federal instructors to ensure that new and expert riders learn under safe conditions. Details on the series and specific classes are available on the Dianese website. If you’ve ever wanted to rub elbows with MotoGP elite and rub your elbow on the tarmac of the Misano World Circuit, Dianese’s Riding Master series is your opportunity.