Cool customs spotted in Canada.
On Friday, I had the chance to visit the Toronto Motorcycle Show and check out all the new bikes coming our way in 2020—including the new Harley-Davidson Pan America and the Yamaha Ténéré 700 (finally!).For those among us who like golden age era motorcycles, there were also plenty of vintage models to check and even a collection of customs built on some of the most famous historical models.
The Clutch Society catered and hosted the custom bike exhibition and there were some pretty awesome builds. It looks like a lot of local custom shops are easily inspired by Hondas. To be fair, the old bikes are easy to find, they’re not insanely expensive to buy, and the parts are easy to source. We also had the chance to check out custom bike designer Walt Siegl’s work up close. Here are the five raddest bikes from the Clutch Society exhibit.
Photography by Danilo Giacomini