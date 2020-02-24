3 / 7

Considering the guy’s talent, it’s not surprising that not one but two of his bikes are listed in my top 5. This Walt Siegl design probably looks very familiar to the motorcycle history buffs out there, should the name MV Agusta 500 Three ring a bell.

This custom does, in fact, use an MV Agusta triple engine but rather than the old-way 500cc one, the builder uses a modern-day version of the engine. The information card doesn’t specify what the displacement is. According to the Walt Siegl Motorcycles website, the shop uses MV Agusta’s current triple which can either be the 675cc (from the entry-level F3) or the 798cc.

The design integrates a kevlar bodywork, aerospace-grade aluminum rear sets, lightweight SC Project exhaust, an aluminum subframe, a Ram air system, and the ECU allows the owner to have access to a full customizable performance program. Thanks to numerous weight-saving measures, the bike tips the scales at only 340 pounds.