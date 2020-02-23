Husqvarna seems to have transformed its image in the past few years. From dedicated enduro bikes known for winning motocross races in the nineties and early aughts, the Swedish motorcycle manufacturer has gone full-on hipster with its retro-styled street bikes. The marque currently has two street bike nameplates: the Vitpilen, a cafe racer-esque bike; and the Svartpilen, a scrambler style bike. Both bikes come in varying displacements but share similar styling cues that give off a neo-retro vibe.

To complete the look of the modern-classic style, Husqvarna has released a rather aesthetic line of motorcycle apparel that’s sure to suit the fancy of any cafe racer or scrambler enthusiast. Dubbed the Functional Apparel Street 2020 Collection, the Swedish company has rolled out a total collection of essential riding gear for the avid street rider.

The entire collection is made in conjunction with popular Dutch riding gear manufacturer REV’IT. According to the catalogue, the collection features stylish and functional riding gear that has been developed to specifically meet the needs of the modern-day motorcyclist. Read on below to see the entire collection in more detail.

Pursuit GTX Jacket

The Pursuit GTX Jacket is designed to be suited for all weather use. It’s loaded with lots of bells and whistles that offer its user a lot of adjustability depending on the weather. This jacket is waterproof thanks to a GORE-TEX® laminated outer shell. It’s windproof and breathable, and features a removable inner thermal lining for winter use. Once removed, the thermal lining makes way for adequate ventilation openings that provide comfort during summer rides. Shoulder and elbow protection is taken care of by SEEFLEX™ armor fitted into easily accessible inserts.

Pursuit Gloves

Designed for year-round riding, the Pursuit gloves are a light duty, leather and textile glove which provide great feel, comfort, and ventilation. These gloves are made from a combination of a goatskin palm, Hydratex® liners, and decent knuckle protection.

Pursuit Jeans

The Pursuit riding jeans offer the sleekness and everyday usability of an ordinary pair of jeans, plus all the necessary protection the daily motorcyclist could look for. Their relaxed fit allows for a comfortable range of motion on and off the bike. Triple seams ensure the jeans are resistant to stretching, while COOLMAX™ elements ensure ventilation and adequate water repellency.

Pursuit Boots

Featuring a classic and timeless design, these boots fit the style of Husqvarna’s street bikes perfectly whilst offering maximum comfort and protection. The boots feature reinforced heel and toe sections, as well as ergonomically structured ankle supports and foot beds. Similar to the rest of the collection, the Pursuit Boots are designed for year-round riding, and are water repellant, stylish, and comfortable.

Husqvarna’s collection of apparel is currently available across all Husqvarna dealerships. Make sure to drop by your nearest dealership or check out Husqvarna’s online catalogue for availability and pricing details.