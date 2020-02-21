Hey RideApart,

I love motorcycles so much, I think I've turned into one. Problem is, most people think it's weird. The only one who wants a ride is my dad.

Will I ever find love?

Vroomily,

Séb

Hi, Séb, and thanks for writing in! Your situation sounds pretty tough. I think I understand where you’re coming from after watching this video you so helpfully included in your message. Otherwise, I might have thought you were telling me about a dream you’d had.

It’s tough being different, and finding ways to relate to other people who don’t face the same struggles you do. Whether it’s tracking mud through the house on your tires, or constantly being in danger of falling over at the least little provocation, you face challenges that most bipedal humans probably don’t give a lot of thought. I mean, do insurers even give you the time of day?

It looks like you’re having a difficult time with your dad, which is totally normal. Even if you don’t think you need to wear pants, he’s probably just trying to show you that he loves you. Maybe it’s hard to see that right now, but hopefully you can work things out.

You’re gonna need some skis and some expert technicians to help if you want to get in the water to meet that jet-ski girl, though. Not saying it’s impossible—just saying that you’re going to have to commit and work for it. May I suggest talking to open water world speed record breaker Luca Colombo and his team? It seems like they have serious motorbike water-crossing action well in hand. They might be able to give you some good ideas.

Stay strong, stay weird, and you’ll meet the right bike—er, person for you, Séb. No matter who you are. Just keep trying and one day, you’ll meet someone who loves bikes just as much as you do.