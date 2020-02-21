Every motorcyclist has a bucket list of places they would like to ride before they hang up their helmet. Some want to experience the Scottish Highlands while others have to tackle the African deserts or the Alaskan tundra. For those looking to check off the Alps their list, Beach’s Motorcycle Adventures, Ltd. just announced the Alpine Apogee—a 9-day, all-inclusive tour of the Austrian and Slovenian Alps.

Starting May 30, 2020, in Munich, Germany, the Alpine Apogee route winds through Salzburg and Admont in Austria before a rest day in Bled, Slovenia. The 900-mile tour will also visit Arabba, Italy before concluding back in Munich on June 8, 2020.

Riders will thoroughly explore the Austrian Steiermark’s impeccable passes and the best roads in the Italian Dolomites. The stunning scenery of alpine lakes, snow-capped peaks, and lush grasslands is sure to leave any rider breathless. Of course, the trip includes a visit to the Grossglockner High Alpine Road, a pass that cuts through 20-foot tall snowbanks.

“The mountains here will definitely stir a rider’s soul,” said Beach’s Motorcycle Adventures CEO Rob Beach. “Between the beautiful vistas, quiet Austrian roads, and rolling hills and farmland we venture through, the riding on this tour is simply unforgettable.”

At $4,505 per rider and $3,435 for passengers, the Alpine Apogee offers 9 nights in a 3 to 5-star hotel, a BMW motorcycle rental for the duration of the tour, and a support van to carry your luggage. Breakfasts for the 9 days and 8 dinners are also provided along with non-alcoholic beverages at supper time. A tour book, pre-programmed BMW Navigator VI GPS, and a BMW Motorrad Guide will ensure you see all the sights the Alps behold.

“Our new Alpine Apogee tour exposes riders to an interesting mix of cultures—from Slavic cultures in Slovenia, the Germanic cultures in Germany and Austria, and even a little bit of Northern Italy,” said Beach.

There’s no better time to ride the Alps than late spring and Beach’s Motorcycle Adventures takes full advantage of that timing with the Alpine Apogee. For those that have the beautiful European mountain passes on their bucket list, they may be kicking themselves if they let this opportunity pass.