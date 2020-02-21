The Motorcycle Show series is the Great North’s version of the Progressive International Motorcycle Show in the U.S. The tour started in Western Canada with a pit stop in Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver before heading East. From February 21 to 23, the Motorcycle Show will open at Toronto’s EnerCare Center—an hour away from Buffalo, NY. For those of you near the border who don’t get a chance to visit the IMS-series shows, this is your chance to check out all the cool bikes coming in 2020 in person. Plus, you get to stop for Timmies on the way!

The organizers of the Motorcycle Show have prepared a whole schedule of activities and events, in case getting some seat time on the coolest bikes on the market isn’t appealing enough. The Clutch Society zone is your introduction to the local custom motorcycle culture. Have a pint and rub elbows with the builders for a little taste of how Toronto does customs.

In the Feature Hall, stunt riders Craig Latimer from Nova Scotia and Cesare Costantini from Ontario will show off their skills on two wheels—or one. “How-to” training sessions are also offered on all three days to teach you how to pick up a motorcycle, ride over obstacles and in gravel, as well as a few low-speed maneuvers and techniques.

If you plan to make a family event out of it, don’t worry, there’s someone for the tiny riders as well. The Yamaha Riding Academy welcomes riders ages 6 to 12 to teach them the basics of the best sport in the world. All the gear is provided and training sessions last 15 minutes.

All the major manufacturers will be present and showcase the latest additions to their lineups. The show isn’t only about new bikes, however. You can take a walk down memory lane at the Canadian Vintage Motorcycle Group’s booth where an entire collection of more and less recent vintage bikes awaits.

RideApart will be at the Toronto Motorcycle Show, follow our coverage of the event on social media. Learn more about the show and the schedule of events online.