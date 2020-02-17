Remember back in April 2019 when we told you all about the Ducati Custom Rumble contest, laid out all the rules, categories, and how to enter? Well, did you enter? Because now it’s time to cast your vote for the best custom Scrambler in that contest.

Ducati’s Custom Rumble contest, now in its third year, has received a total of 74 entries which are divided into the five different categories of customs. Four categories cover the Scrambler 800 and Scrambler Sixty2, and one is specifically for the 1100.

Rocker: motorcycles inspired by the culture of the legendary café racers that in the 1960’s gave birth to a revolution in the world of two wheels

Cut-down: bobber-style motorcycle in which every element not strictly necessary is eliminated for an essential look

All-Terrain: Enduro-style scrambler, perfect for any terrain and equipped with off-road-inspired components

Outsider: designed for those who do not want to limit themselves to one category, but unleash their creativity

Bully: the special category dedicated to the Ducati Scrambler 1100, without any restrictions on the type of bike or style

The polls are open until March 15, 2020, so you have time to peruse the entries and choose your favorite. Faithful RideApart readers, let us know if we inspired you to build your own Scrambler. Did you enter a bike in this contest? If so, which one is it, and would you tell us about your build? We love custom bikes around here if you couldn’t tell, and we always want to hear about your inspiration and roadblocks, what got you building and what kept you building.

Once you cast your vote check back on the ScramblerDucati.com website to see each category’s finalists. Those five lucky winners will get a plane ticket to Bike Shed London 2020, where a panel of experts will determine who gets to take home the crown for building the best Ducati Scrambler.