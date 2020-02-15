The Yamaha Ténéré 700 is not just another pretty face, with some serious dirt creds. Just because it's made to get dirty doesn't mean it can't be pretty, though. The Ténéré 700 has turned heads at the iF International Forum Design, who has presented the bike with an iF Design Award.

A team of 78 experts from a wide variety of industries evaluated more than 7,300 products from all over the world. While many of the winners were some variety of electronics, other winners included the Hyundai 45 Concept, a teacup, and a pet shower. In the case of the Ténéré 700, the jurors appreciated its form-follows-function design, as well as its relative simplicity compared to other adventure bike models. "As adventure bike models balloon in size and complexity, the Ténéré remains a simpler, more straightforward partner for the journey."

The styling of many adventure bikes is controversial, to say the least. The dearly departed Kawasaki KLR 650 was always utilitarian, but not always pleasing to the eye, especially the older models like mine. BMW's asymmetrical headlights are still a bone of contention for many. There aren't many adventure or dual-sport motorcycles out there that one would imagine receiving a design award, yet that's exactly what the Ténéré 700 has done.

Yamaha is no stranger to the iF Design awards, either. This is the seventh consecutive year that Yamaha has won such awards, whether for motorcycles or other mobility designs. Previous motorcycle winners include the MT-10, MT-09, MT-07, XSR900, and R1. Its TMAX530 DX and XMAX300 scooters have also won awards. Clearly, Yamaha is doing something right when it comes to designing a good looking, well-functioning motorcycle.

