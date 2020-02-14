Swedish electric motorcycle company Cake had to do a lot of thinking outside of the box to come up with the Ösa. This little 121-pound e-scooter is unlike anything the motorcycle world has ever seen before in that it is both a unique shape and a unique concept. The Ösa allows riders to commute with the quiet and torquey whoosh of an electric, but once you get to your destination you can use the bike as a power supply for whatever requires power.

With optional cargo racks, tack on tables, and attachable poles for your LED headlamp, the bike can double as a workspace for a variety of activities once you’re out in the field. There is a selection of cool modular accessories that all clamp on to the bike’s central beam, including surfboard racks, front and rear baskets, and extra seating. Cake’s little slideshow above shows the bike’s battery powering a chop saw for an off-the-grid cabin build, charging a laptop for on-the-go professionals, or running a blender at your campsite, as examples. Plug whatever you need into the bike to get the job done.

One of the major problems with electric propulsion is the charging infrastructure. This is where the Cake’s removable battery comes into play. If you live in a city apartment, you can pull the battery out of your bike and haul it inside to charge overnight. That in and of itself is a huge advantage over any other electric bike.

The Ösa Lite is the entry-level model with a limited top speed of 30 mph. It comes with a 4 kW motor and a 1.5 kWh battery, though an optional 2.5 kWh battery is available, providing a range of 75-ish miles. The more powerful Ösa+ has up to 9 kW of power and a top speed of 63 mph. This one requires a motorcycle license to operate, and it has a reduced 62 miles of range, thanks to that higher output.

The Ösa Lite starts at $4500 and the Ösa+ is a bit more dear with a $6500. Of course, neither of those prices include a battery. The “medium” 1.5 kWh battery will cost you an extra $2000, while the “large” 2.5 kWh battery is $3000. And accessories are extra as well. It’s not a cheap bike, but if it provides the versatility that you need, that could be worth the cost of entry.