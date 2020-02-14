The gauntlet has been thrown.
Indian Motorcycle has been stirring the American v-twin pot for a while now. Following the success of the FTR 1200, the company doubled-down on performance-oriented v-twins by unveiling the 108 cubic-inch (1,769cc) PowerPlus engine. Found in the all-new Challenger, the 60-degree, liquid-cooled PowerPlus distinguishes Indian’s bagger from the competition— Harley-Davidson's Road Glide Special. Rather than courting customers with spec sheets and claims of superiority, Indian is putting its money where its mouth is by announcing a demo tour and digital media campaign aptly named the Challenger Challenge.
Launching at Daytona Bike Week on March 6, 2020, the Challenger Challenge will pit Indian’s new shiny toy against Harley’s best-selling tourer in a back-to-back demo ride, allowing customers to directly compare the two models. The nation-wide demo tour will visit annual motorcycle rallies and events including this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in August along with select Indian dealerships throughout the country.
Aside from the national tour, designated dealerships will also have a Road Glide on hand so any potential customer can take part in the Challenger Challenge. Whether you buy a new Challenger or not, those participating in the Challenger Challenge will receive an exclusive t-shirt following the demo.
Indian’s digital media arm will also support the nation-wide tour with a video series featuring action sports legend Carrey Hart and sidekick Bryan “Big B” Mahoney. The episodic series will showcase the Challenger’s power, torque, braking, and handling in head-to-head road tests against the Road Glide. The campaign will run on Indian’s website, social media handles, and YouTube channel.
“The first time I rode it, I knew that they had something special,” Hart noted. “But riding the Challenger back-to-back against the Road Glide, it’s not even fair. The Challenger absolutely crushes it.”
With its chassis-mounted fairing and large displacement motor, it was widely assumed that Indian was targeting the category-leading Road Glide with its new fully-loaded bagger, but the Challenger Challenge confirms all suspicions.
“Over the years, the Road Glide has firmly entrenched itself as the category leader and has become the default choice, but our bike is simply better,” said Indian Motorcycle President Michael Dougherty. “The difference when riding these two bikes back-to-back is undeniable, and we’re excited for riders to experience it for themselves with the Challenger Challenge.”
It goes without saying that we’re looking forward to the reception and results of the Challenger Challenge and we hope Indian continues to stir things up in the American v-twin market.
At the heart of the Challenger is the PowerPlus engine, Indian’s first liquid-cooled large displacement motor (108 cubic-inch, 60-degree V-twin) that packs a best-in-class 122 horsepower and 128 ft-lbs. of torque. The Challenger’s modern and aggressively styled chassis-mounted fairing sits over an inverted front suspension, while the Challenger Limited and Dark Horse variants are equipped with Indian Motorcycle’s intuitive Smart Lean Technology™, keeping riders confidently grounded by utilizing a Bosch® IMU to add cornering control to the dynamic traction control and ABS, as well as Drag Torque Control. A host of amenities add style, convenience and keep the rider comfortable, including electronic cruise control, full LED lighting, a long-haul seat, ABS, keyless ignition, weatherproof saddlebags with over 18 gallons of storage space, and an adjustable windscreen with nearly three inches of travel.
For more information on the Challenger Challenge, visit IndianMotorcycle.com/en-us/Challenger-Challenge. Join the conversation by tagging photos on social media using #ChallengerChallenge. At select events, riders who take the Challenger Challenge will receive an exclusive Challenger t-shirt.
For more information, or to find the nearest dealer, visit IndianMotorcycle.com and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
