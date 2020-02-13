It’s 2020, and you know what that means? The sixth annual running of the Motorcycle Cannonball antique endurance run across the U.S. is scheduled to happen later this year. We have a route, dates, and all the info you want to know about it!

Unfortunately, this unique event is so popular, registrations for 2020 are already full. If you sign up right now to participate on your pre-1930s motorcycle, you’ll immediately be placed on a waitlist.

So, where’s the 2020 run going, and when? It starts on Thursday, September 10, 2020, in beautiful Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. From there, the route winds south for two gorgeous and unforgettable weeks, with overnight stops planned as follows:

Friday, September 11, 2020: Overnight stop in Traverse City, Michigan

Sunday, September 13, 2020: Overnight stop in Dayton, Ohio

Wednesday, September 23, 2020: Overnight stop in Arkadelphia, Arkansas

Sunday, September 27, 2020: Grand finale in South Padre Island, Texas

Here’s how it works. Around 100 or so riders will set out from Sault Ste. Marie for a journey lasting approximately two weeks. If you’re participating, you’ll need to use the instructions provided daily to correctly navigate your way through the route. Winners in each class will be determined by the riders who have completed the most on-route mileage at the end of the 16-day event. There’s also a time schedule and additional rules and regulations you’ll need to follow, which you’ll receive from the organizers when you show up to start the event.

Going a very boring and direct route straight from Sault Ste. Marie to South Padre Island is about 1891 miles, according to Google Maps. However, I’m quite certain no motorcyclist in their right mind would take such a route, so actual mileage will certainly vary.

One thing’s for sure: If you win the auction for this 1916 Harley-Davidson Package Truck and happen to be participating, you’ll have plenty of room for both snacks and spares.

Source: Motorcycle Cannonball