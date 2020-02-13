The Blue Oval and The Bar and Shield are back together again. Thank goodness, because I was starting to get concerned that I wouldn’t be able to get a new overly-large pickup truck with styling inspired by the Fat Boy. The new Harley-Davidson F-250 edition will be built by Tuscany Motor Co. in Elkhart, Indiana. Tuscany is the very same custom truck operation that builds the Harley-Davidson edition GMC Sierra.

“The Harley-Davidson F-250 edition fulfills customer requests for additional towing capacity and celebrates their passion for Harley-Davidson motorcycles,” said Jeff Burttschell, Vice President, Tuscany Motor Co. “Working closely with Brad Richards, Vice President of Styling and Design at Harley Davidson, we created another fantastic truck worthy of the Harley-Davidson name and coincides with the debut of the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 30th Anniversary motorcycle.”

Beginning with a new 2020 Ford F-250, Tuscany then adds over 65 edition-specific components, including Harley-Davidson branded 22” wheels to ape the Fat Boy’s wheels. There are more than a handful of HD badges on this new truck, so nobody will doubt your allegience to The Motor Company. To be sure that your truck is as unique as you are, the center console is fitted with a numbered badge.

The truck has received some tough-guy upgrades in the form of a suspension lift, Fox shocks, 37” off-road tires from BFG, lighted power running boards, fender flares, and a stronger front bumper with integrated light bar. For added style, the truck also gets an induction-style hood, a bed tonneau cover with debossed Harley logo, a carpeted bed liner, and custom accented orange door, dash, and steering wheel trim.

There's no word on the truck's price, but if former models are anything to go by it's sure to be eye-wateringly expensive. Units go on sale at Ford dealers in April of 2020, so start saving your pennies now.