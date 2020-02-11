The best part about a good motorcycle rally is getting a bunch of moto-enthusiasts together to ride and enjoy each other’s company. The worst part, of course, is that as we make friends who live far away much more easily now (thanks, Internet), having a cool gathering that’s super hard to get to is extra frustrating. That’s why there are four separate Women’s Sportbike Rally events planned for 2020. It’s the 15th anniversary of the WSR, and holding just one wouldn’t do.

Full schedules for all four rally weekends haven’t been posted yet, but registration for all four opens on March 20, 2020. Women riders and male companions who sign up as guests of those women riders are welcome to attend. All skill levels and sportbikes of any displacement are welcome. Here are the dates and locations so you can start planning:

WSR NorCal in Petaluma, California: June 26 through 28, 2020

WSR SoCal in Temecula, California: July 24 through 26, 2020

WSR Mid-Atlantic in Winchester, Virginia: September 4 through 7, 2020

WSR Deals Gap in Deals Gap, North Carolina: September 11 through 13, 2020

If you’re a woman who’s interested in riding but haven’t taken the leap yet, don’t worry! The WSR is here for you, too. If you’re interested in sportbike riding, you’re welcome to go, learn, ask questions, and get a feel for what might be the new love of your life. Men, women, and children are also welcome as guests of women who have signed up to attend.

Although schedules aren’t posted yet, you can expect things like courtesy safety checkups on your bikes, ergonomic and suspension clinics, group rides, and probably also some demo events. Food and lodging should be pretty free-form, so you camp, stay at an Airbnb, or just about anything you feel like planning. The main focuses are fun, safety, and sportbikes. If that sounds like you, check out the official website and follow WSR on all your social media platforms of choice to stay up-to-date.

Source: WSR