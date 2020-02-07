2 / 7

Harley-Davidson has epitomized the cruiser segment for over a century, so we couldn’t start our list with any other make. Yes, the Bar and Shield certainly shaped the cruiser culture as a lifestyle brand, but they’re making strides to enter new markets. However, appealing to new customers doesn’t mean that Harley is abandoning current Harlistas and the Softail Low Rider S proves that.

After the Motor Company discontinued the Dyna Low Rider S—and the Dyna line overall—Harley faithful vehemently called for its resurrection. With an 8-valve, 114ci (1,868cc) v-twin engine, inverted forks, and an aggressive (for Harley) 28-degree rake, the Softail version of the Low Rider S simultaneous appeased those calling for the Dyna’s return and those looking for a nimbler hog.

Of course, the fit & finish on the Low Rider S is second to none and exemplifies what Harley does best—styling. The blacked-out aesthetic and bronze accents capture the old, brash cruiser attitude mixed with modern touches like a headlight cowl and t-style handlebars. No, this isn’t your grandpappy’s cruiser, but it sure isn’t the most radical example in the segment...