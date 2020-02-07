Not your grandpappy’s set of wheels.
When people think of cruiser motorcycles, images of Easy Rider, leather chaps, and the Hells Angels probably come to mind. Many folks associate cruisers with the heyday of motorcycling, but the cruiser’s heyday is far behind us at this point. Though the segment has lost popularity in the past decade, manufacturers continue to push cruisers forward with modern engineering and innovative designs.
Unlike the days of yore, today’s cruisers come in many shapes and forms. From engine configurations to ergonomics to rake and trail, modern cruisers feature a diverse range of specifications that meet specialized needs. Whether you’re embarking on a cross-country trip or tearing up the local twisties, you can do it on a cruiser. With that versatility in mind, here are five of the best cruisers on the market today.