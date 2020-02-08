In November 2019, Indian surprised everyone by showing up at EICMA with an elegant rendition of the FTR 1200 dubbed the Rally. The new model was introduced as a scrambler version of the popular FTR 1200 that debuted in 2018. Sadly for us, early reports suggested that it would only be available abroad. No Rally for you, America. Thankfully, the funk didn’t last long and the manufacturer is now confirming that the model will, in fact, land in North America in the upcoming months.

I think it’s safe to say that pretty much everyone was excited for—or at least curious about—the new Indian FTR 1200 when it first launched. Based on the AMA Flat Track Racing-winning FTR 750, the 1200 takes all the good stuff its dirt track counterpart has to offer and brings it to the streets. It was one of the most exciting models launched last year and the best-looking Indian out there if you ask me.

Internal documents leaked in 2019 indicated that the manufacturer wasn’t done with its new platform and that two more variations of the FTR were on their way, referred to as “street” and “adventure”. Considering the street model was expected to launch in 2020, we can suppose the Rally is it, right?

The new FTR 1200 Rally is a retro take on the model with a trendy scrambler flavor. The underpinnings are the same as the standard FTR, with a black trellis frame housing the 1,203cc V-twin rated at 123 horsepower and 87 ft-lbs of torque. To achieve the scrambler look, Indian added a set of wire-spoke wheels, ProTaper handlebars, a brown “aviator” saddle, a cowl, a set of Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires, a trim-specific Titanium Smoke livery, and voilà. We have a scrambler. Or more specifically, a scrambler à la Indian.

The model also comes standard with a few travel-friendly features such as cruise control and a USB port. Indian confirms that the range of accessories available on the FTR will be compatible with the new Rally, for those looking to achieve a more customized look. The 2020 Indian FTR 1200 Rally slots in between the entry-level FTR 1200 and the FTR 1200 S at $13,499.