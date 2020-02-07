We last caught up with Damon Motorcycles a month ago, when the company had just unveiled the Damon Hypersport, with its CoPilot and various cockpit safety alert systems for riders, at CES 2020. Sabrina talked to CEO Jay Giraud about the launch, about the tech, and about Damon’s desire to transform the transportation world. It’s the kind of thing you want to be optimistic about—and I have to say, signs are looking pretty good.

Damon Motorcycles is based in Vancouver and neatly sits at the intersection of the tech, EV, and motorcycle worlds. Because of that unique position, it’s reasonable to assume that it’s going to do things a little differently than more purely moto-centric people might necessarily expect. Giraud did an interview with Proactive Investors, a fellow Vancouver-based media company concerned primarily with business news. It’s interesting to us, however, because in that interview, Giraud made the bold statement that Damon Motorcycles sold out of its Hypersport Premier pre-sales in just four days after its launch.

That’s great, I hear you thinking—but how many bikes does that mean they’ve sold? According to the Damon Reserve page, that’s 25 Hypersport Premiers configured any way the new owners want them, each priced at U.S. $39,995 apiece. To reserve one, each person had to put down a deposit of $1000, which Damon says is fully refundable. The Hypersport HS, by contrast, goes for U.S. $24,995, and requires a fully refundable $100 deposit to reserve.

Scroll further down the page, and you’ll see graphics for 25 different bikes, each marked as reserved by a different set of initials. It’s a pretty and encouraging picture for anyone who’s skeptical, after watching other tech-focused moto experiences evaporate into thin air over the years.

Giraud mentioned to Proactive that according to the company’s current timeline, he expects to be shipping presold bikes to customers in about a year and a half. The company has plans to scale up its Vancouver facility—where all the bikes will be assembled—to 50 employees by the end of the year, and 100 the year after that. He also estimates that the current facility can produce about 1,500 bikes per year.

As inspired as Giraud is by how important motorcycles are for transportation in the rest of the world outside North America, it’s no surprise that Damon eventually has its sights set on global growth in Europe and Asia. That’s obviously much further down the line, though. For now, we’ll be interested to see how things develop once these bikes go into production and start rolling out to their first customers.

