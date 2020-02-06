With a design this unique, you might remember the redesigned Italjet Dragster pretty well, despite the fact that it was introduced all the way back during EICMA 2018. Even though it’s only available in 125 and 200cc variants for the moment, this design seems to be drawing even the most scooter-skeptical motorcyclists’ interest. Here’s the good news: according to Italjet it’s launching worldwide later in Spring 2020!

Since we specifically mentioned good news, here’s the bad news for North American fans of the updated Dragster. Although Italjet says this scooter will be “produced in Italy, in a new plant near Bologna, starting from 2nd quarter 2020 and marketed all over the world,” that same statement directly from the firm also gives more availability details. None of North America, it seems, was invited to the party.

Gallery: 2020 Italjet Dragster

59 Photos

“The Urban SuperBike [an Italjet nickname for the updated Dragster] will be marketed and exported worldwide starting from spring 2020,” Italjet’s release states.

It then goes on to say, “Fifty selected dealers will be appointed in Italy. Main international markets will be Germany, Austria, Switzerland, UK, France, Spain, Benelux for Europe and Taiwan, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, as well as Japan and Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa, and South America through selected importers. The marketing of the DRAGSTER in these countries will be handled by selected importers (most of them already appointed).”

While that certainly covers a broad swath of the globe, plenty of countries are still missing from that list—including all of North America. Obviously, things could always change—but in the US, at least, we’re a country where modern scooters are still extremely niche. So while it’s disappointing—in the same way that every instance of us not getting nice two-wheeled steeds that other countries are getting is—it’s also not surprising.

Italjet opened preorders for the first 499 Dragster units everywhere in the world that it’s being sold on November 5, 2019. If you get one, can you tell us how it is? We’ll try to be just the right amount of envious, and endeavor to not totally drown ourselves in our tears.

Be sure to check out the photos from Italjet’s testing of the Dragster at Imola. If you need me, I’ll be over here researching plane tickets.

Source: Italjet