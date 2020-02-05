Going to museums can be fun, especially when said museum involves motorcycles. However, if you’re the type of person who wishes you could change some of the exhibits in front of you, you’re in luck. Museums around the world host an event called “Color Our Collections” every year—and this year, the Harley-Davidson Archives decided to participate.

From classic paintings to vintage advertisements that you’ll love if you’re an advertising nerd, there’s something for anyone of any age who likes to color. The Harley-Davidson archives, as you might expect, decided to roll in full-on 1920s style for the three pages it made available to the public.

There’s no fee to participate; just select the pages you want, print them out, and color away to your heart’s content. All three advertisements The Motor Company archives contributed are available to see in their original form if you visit the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

If you’re stuck inside and about to get a bunch of snow dumped on you, as we in Chicago are, this could be a great time to print out some coloring book pages, mix up some cocoa or your other favorite hot beverage of choice, and just enjoy. That’s especially true if you don’t have somewhere warm to work on your winter bike maintenance.

Coloring books and self-care had a moment together not too long ago—throw vintage motorcycles into the mix, and you have a pretty potent relaxation cocktail. Get your crayons, colored pencils, and markers ready, and get to work.

In total, 117 museums, libraries, and other archival institutions participated in the 2020 round of this event, and you can check them all out here. Beyond motorcycles, there are boats, fine art, military craft, and plenty of other cool things for you to discover and enjoy thanks to all the fine cultural institutions that participated.

Sources: Harley-Davidson Archives Coloring Book 2020, Smithsonian Magazine