2 / 9

Ducati started 2020 with the introduction of the new Scrambler 1100 Pro and Sport Pro. The two new Scrambler versions, like many others, bank on a trim-specific aesthetic package rather than performance upgrades. The Pro is offered in an Ocean Drive livery (silver with a yellow pinstripe) and features a new headlight design with a metal “X” integrated inside the pod for a 70s “black tape” look, a new high-set dual-tailpipe, and a lower plate holder.

The Sport Pro features the same updates but wrapped up in a matte black livery with an elegant maroon saddle. The Sport version also adds a set of Öhlins suspension, a low-slung handlebar, and café racer style bar-end mirrors to the list of updates. Pricing is set at $13,495 for the 2020 Scrambler 1100 Pro and at $15,495 for the Sport Pro.