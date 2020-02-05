The 2020 edition of The One Motorcycle Show in Portland, Oregon, promises to be bigger than ever before. That’s not a meaningless bit of puffery, either. For its 11th outing, the show is bringing every single one of its events, including all 15 race classes, under one much larger roof than before. In prior years, you had to leave the show to see the races—but no more.

As we recently told you, Zero will be hosting its first-ever Electric National at The One Show. Additionally, there will be 150 builders showcasing over 200 custom bikes, and over 80 vendors selling all kinds of wares you’ll want to peruse. Artists will also be displaying plenty of captivating pieces, and of course, there will be plenty of food and drink to enjoy, as well as live music.

It’s all taking place February 7 through 9, 2020, at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon. Plenty of ticket configurations are still available, from one-day passes to full-weekend to race-only passes, if that’s your thing.

“Throughout our 11 years, we’ve stayed focused on our goal of celebrating the moto lifestyle and culture. The One Show is not just about the motorcycles—it’s truly an experience that brings together motorcycles, art, music, great food and, most importantly, the people that bring moto culture to life,” One Motorcycle Show founder Thor Drake said.

It’s a big moto party unlike any other, and everyone's invited, whether you ride or not. If you love motorcycles, moto art, moto culture, moto anything—it’s where you’ll want to be this weekend. Weather in Portland is forecasted to be in the high 40s and low 50s, with some showers Friday and Saturday but a mostly sunny Sunday. Ride in if you can, drive if you can’t, and have yourself an invigorating and inspiring time.

Source: The One Moto Show