Manufacturers are starting things off easy in 2020 with a few updates to their existing models before getting to the bigger, more exciting stuff. Just after Harley-Davidson announced the updated CVO Road Glide, Indian followed up with the debut of the 2020 edition of the limited-run Roadmaster Elite.

The American legacy brand brings back its top-spec, fully-loaded tourer for 2020. The Roadmaster Elite comes with its own, model-specific livery—a hand-painted job that apparently takes over 30 hours to achieve according to Indian. The livery combines new Thunder Black Vivid Crystal and Gunmetal Flake paints with a red pinstripe. The look is completed by a pair of heated leather saddles, a tank-mounted analog fuel gauge and voltmeter, and Pathfinder LED lighting.

The new Thunder Stroke 116 V-twin replaces the Roadmaster’s old 111 c.i. mill and delivers what Indian refers to as “class-leading performance”. The three available riding modes adapt the engine’s mapping and behavior to the rider’s requirements.

Gallery: 2020 Indian Roadmaster Elite

11 Photos

The bike also comes equipped with the Indian Motorcycle Ride Command system that features a seven-inch touchscreen with turn-by-turn navigation and that can be paired to a smartphone via Bluetooth using the proprietary app. For those out there who want to be heard at all cost, a 600-watt PowerBand Audio Plus system will make sure you get to share the song of your people, whatever it is. Other features include 19-inch precision machined wheels, ABS, keyless ignition, weatherproof and remote-locking saddlebags and trunk, and a pair of matching full-face helmets.

The new 2020 Indian Roadmaster Elite is now available in dealerships. If you’re hoping to get your hands on one, you’ll have to be quick. Only 225 units of this year’s very limited Roadmaster Elite will be produced, priced at $38,999.