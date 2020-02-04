Are you a BMW G 310 GS owner in India? If you are, and you’ve been wishing for a cool event to pit your skills against those of other 310 GS owners, you’re in luck. For the first time ever, BMW is hosting the BMW Motorrad 310 GS Cup—and all 310 GS owners are invited to compete.

Five different zonal qualifying events will take place across India prior to the national qualifier. The zones are as follows: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi, and Bangalore. Those events will take place between now and the National Qualifier in Bangalore on April 5, 2020.

It’s unclear exactly when the zonal qualifiers for this event will take place, as they aren’t currently listed on BMW Motorrad’s event calendar on the website. Hopefully, your local authorized BMW Motorrad dealer will have more information available so you can find out exactly what to expect, and when.

To participate, you must have a valid driver’s license at the time each event is held, per BMW. You must also own a 310 GS and compete on that bike, and your GS will need to undergo scrutiny to check its safety and fitness for competition. If event organizers deem your bike unfit to participate, they can exclude you. Additionally, BMW states that competitors must wear suitable gear in good condition, although it doesn’t offer specifics.

BMW Motorrad has long been involved in hosting competitions like this around the globe, and the 310 GS seems like an ideal bike for a Cup event. It’s unclear if BMW has any plans to offer similar 310 GS Cups elsewhere in the world, but we can’t imagine that it would go amiss if it did.

Any employees affiliated with BMW, including proprietors or instructors, are not allowed to participate in this event. Also, if you hold a motorcycle racing license, you are similarly barred from this particular competition. To register, contact your nearest authorized BMW Motorrad dealership.

Source: BMW Motorrad India