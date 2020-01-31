A year after introducing the RS 660 Concept at EICMA, Aprilia officially added the model to its lineup for 2020. The RS isn’t only a pretty face—it is the first of a series of middleweight bikes the Italian firm is developing. The company now confirms that the newcomer will make its debut in May 2020 at the Aprilia All Stars event.

If you are heading to Italy sometime in May, you might want to make a pitstop in Mugello on May 9, 2020. Aprilia will host its second brand-enthusiast festival at the famous MotoGP race track to celebrate all things red, black, and silver.

The company has prepared a whole menu of activities to cater to its Tifosi’s motorsport sensibilities. The MotoGP Aprilia factory team riders will be present for a little meet and greet, alongside their RS-GP competition prototype. Aprilia will take the opportunity to showcase its entire lineup. There will also be a demonstration by the young riders entered in the new Italian FMI Aprilia Sport Production Championship who will hit the track on the Aprilia RS 250 SP spec race bikes. There will be music and food (because Italy), an eSports section and of course, an Aprilia concession to update your collection of paraphernalia.

The real star of the show, however, will be the all-new RS 660 that will sprint into action for the first time in front of the audience. The RS features a downsized version of Aprilia’s V4 engine, a 660cc twin rated at 100 horsepower. Considering the bike tips the scales at a tiny 373 pounds, this should create an interesting power-to-weight dynamic.

The best part is that racing enthusiasts and brand fans will get to enjoy a day in the paddocks for free. If Mugello is on your bucket list of tracks to visit, this is a good opportunity to tick it off your list.