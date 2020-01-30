2 / 7

After a two-year hiatus, the Low Rider S makes a comeback as a 2020 model. Formerly sold on the Dyna platform, Harley sent its sport-ish cruiser back to the drawing board to upgrade it to the new Softail architecture.

Though the underpinning is new, the company was very light-handed with the aesthetic changes. It kept pretty close to the silhouette the fans of the Low Rider S were already familiar with. The new chassis adds five pounds to the bike and is mounted on a 43-mm inverted fork at the front and a single, adjustable shock. The Dyna’s Screamin’ Eagle Twin Cam 110 was replaced by the beefier Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin, a 1,868 (114 cubic inch) mill rated at 119 lb-ft of torque.