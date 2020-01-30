There's important stuff coming.
Harley-Davidson isn’t the type of brand that introduces 15 new and updated models a year. I guess we can say that it banks on quality rather than quantity. We usually get a peek at what the Motor Company has in store during the last few weeks of summer, but sometimes, it likes to surprise us with a few additions during the motorcycle show season.
That was the case in 2019. After announcing some very mild updates to its lineup for 2020, the company formally unveiled a duo of new models at EICMA. Let’s have a closer look at what’s new in the Harley-Davidson lineup for this year.