There’s something incredibly appealing about hitting the road and alternating the paved stretches with dirt trail excursions. If you’re like me, however, an urbanite used to the tarmac, you probably don’t know where to start to take things off the beaten paths. Wonder no more! Meet the folks at Backcountry Discovery Route (BDR)—they’re going to tell you where to go.

BDR is an organization that builds motorcycle adventure routes through the United States and shares them on their website for you to download into your GPS. The site offers a variety of routes that take you on a wide variety of terrains through different states such as California, Utah, and Colorado.

Each route is available to download on a .gpx file that can be added to any GPS unit. BDR also lists lodging, restaurant, and fuel stop options for travelers to consider along the way. The best part is that all of the material is available for free! You are, of course, encouraged to make a donation to support BDR’s activities as this is something we can all benefit from.

For 2020, BDR is adding a new route to its roster with a 1,400-mile trail through seven New England states. The new map will be available in February of 2020. In the meantime, you are invited to get a sneak peek of the sights thanks to the video teaser the organization has released.

If you are wondering where to go on your next motorcycle adventure, you should definitely check out Backcountry Discovery Route. You can look at it as a bit of a travel advisor for motorcyclists. The site currently offers ten different rides in the U.S. with, as previously mentioned, the new North East trail coming soon. So, where will you go next?

Source: Backcountry Discovery Route, Canada Moto Guide