For the past 6 years, RawHyde Adventures has hosted ADV Days, a rally that attracts adventure riders from all over the US. While RawHyde held last year’s event at its newest 100-acre facility—Zakar—this year marks a proper opening for the Mojave Desert outpost. An acronym for Zombie Apocalypse Kompound At RawHyde, Zakar is more than just a safe haven. With dedicated sleeping quarters, a live entertainment stage, a gourmet kitchen, and ample space for campers, the remote station is an adventurer’s playground. Couple Zakar’s amenities with the training, off-road riding, and camaraderie offered by ADV Days and you have an event that no adventure rider should miss.

Each ADV Days ticket gains riders access to off-road training, clinics, and classes during the 3-day gathering. From sand riding to changing tires on the trail to jumping big adventure bikes, the curriculum at ADV Days is extensive and thorough. Some classes may even be instructed by RawHyde founder Jim Hyde and all sessions will be held in the morning so riders can tear up the trails in the afternoon.

Located just outside of Mojave and California City, Zakar offers access to countless off-road trails and ADV Days will feature a diverse array of planned rides. Whether it be an “easy” gallop to an X-15 crash site or an epic excursion to the Trona Pinnacles, the rally will offer rides to suit attendees’ various skill levels. Other routes include a visit to an old mining/ghost town, a trail through a burro tunnel, a trip to an abandoned prison, and a dizzying 2,500-foot climb up the Diabolical Switchbacks of the Paiutes.

Gallery: RawHyde Adventure’s ADV Days

9 Photos

If you have any energy left in the evenings, attendees can enjoy a nightly bonfire, a fully-stocked bar, and either a live band or a screening of the adventure documentary Expedition 65.

Vendors include Wolfman Luggage and Sena along with Klim-sponsored classes focusing on the newest high-tech water-repellant riding suits. As an official BMW training center, Zakar will also host BMW demo rides during the weekend campout.

ADV Days takes place March 12-15 at RawHyde Adventure’s Zakar facility in California’s Mojave Desert. At only $389, excuses for missing the off-road action and post-apocalyptic setting are in short supply.