Ducati sure is a fan of its entry-level neo-vintage platform. It's only been five years since the "Scrambler" nameplate was added to the lineup and we’ve already seen countless versions of the model come and go. The Italian firm ended 2019 with the introduction of yet another version of the Scrambler 800, the Icon Dark, so it’s only normal that it should start 2020 in a similar fashion. This time, the House of Borgo Panigale introduces a pair of new flagship Scramblers, the 1100 Pro and Sport Pro.

So what makes these new Scrambler 1100 pros? Nothing revolutionary—Ducati was pretty conservative with the updates. Both the Pro and Sport Pro receive a trim-specific livery—the Pro is painted silver with an elegant yellow accent highlighting the curve of the gas tank (a theme dubbed “Ocean Drive”) complete with a black saddle. The Sport Pro is the matt black version with the maroon saddle.

Gallery: 2020 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro And Sport Pro

The two models feature a new headlight pod with an incorporated black metal X meant to represent the black tape used to protect the headlights back in the 70s for a little retro touch. The addition of a new high-set dual-tailpipe and a lower plate holder on both versions nicely completes the scrambler look. The Sport Pro also receives a new set of Öhlins suspension, a low-slung handlebar, as well as café racer style bar-end mirrors.

The two Pros run on the same Desmodue 1,079cc L-twin engine now Euro 5 compliant rated at 86 horsepower and 65 lb-ft of torque. They are also equipped with Ducati’s Traction Control system and Bosch cornering ABS as well as three riding modes (Active, Journey, City).

Pricing is set at $13,495 for the 2020 Scrambler 1100 Pro and at $15,495 for the Sport Pro. According to Ducati’s press release, the two new 1100 will be available in March 2020.