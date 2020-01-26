Dave Mungenast was an early American adopter of Honda motorcycles, opening his first dealership in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1965. He was in the right place at the right time to participate in Honda's success in the U.S., both with iconic models like the CB750 as well as the company's expansion into four-wheeled territory. The name lives on today with three Mungenast Honda dealers in the St. Louis area, as well as the Mungenast Classic Museum, where Dave's collection of vintage cars and motorcycles is on display for all to see.

Mungenast wasn't just a dealer, but also an enthusiast. He rode and raced motorcycles, earning a place in the AMA Hall of Fame, and even did some Hollywood stunt work. He was a risk taker, and selling Japanese motorcycles in the heartland of America during the 1960s was a bit of a business risk. It paid off for him, though. He and his family became friends with Soichiro Honda. He served at high levels within Honda's American operations on both the car and motorcycle sides, as well as becoming one of the first Acura dealers in 1986.

As for the museum, it contains countless gems from Honda's past, including the XLV750R that was never sold in America, a Z50 Mini Trail, XL250, CBX, GL1000 Gold Wing, and a 1970 CB750. (It does appear to be missing a Pacific Coast 800, though...) The top video focuses on the Honda motorcycle collection, while this one tells a bit more about Mungenast himself, as well as some of the classic Honda cars in the museum.

While the videos were made by Honda and focus exclusively on that brand, the museum has motorcycles representing numerous manufacturers, from Harley-Davidson to Moto Guzzi to Bultaco. While visiting the Gateway Arch, take a side trip over to the Mungenast Museum. It's well worth it, and best of all, it's free.