Few motorcycles exemplify posh style and class as well as classic Triumphs. Known for classic-styled head-turners such as the Bonneville and Thruxton, Triumph’s range of motorcycles extends many decades into the past, and is filled with rich heritage.

In 1953, Triumph unveiled a motorcycle that was targeted practically at anyone on two wheels. With practicality and longevity as key elements to this machine, it was the first in a line of successful dual-sport and adventure motorcycles that continues to this day. The Triumph Tiger Cub had a barebones design that made it the perfect all-around bike. Sporting a four-stroke 199cc, OHV, dry-sump engine, the Tiger Cub stood out from its mainly two-stroke competitors at the time. With just 14 horsepower, this machine proved to be docile and friendly to putter around on, both on and off road, but with enough go-juice to push it to 60 miles per hour. The bike gave the rider a very comfortable and upright riding position with a low seat height allowing first timers to mount it with ease.

The Triumph Tiger Cub was also very popular among beginners in the 50s and 60s, since learner motorcyclists were restricted to bikes with displacements of 250cc and below. This made the Cub one of the most popular and accessible ways of starting out on two wheels. Rightfully so, as the Cub featured similar styling cues to its bigger sibling—the Speed Twin—which was much admired at the time.

This listing on wesellclassicbikes.com is for a lovely white and blue 1965 Triumph Mountain Cub. Judging from the photos and brief description, the bike looks to be dressed in all-original trim, and in outstanding condition with matching chassis and motor numbers. The listing also states that the bike has a Certificate Rebuilt Engine, new WM rims, and rides incredibly well. As such, anyone with £5,750 ($7,518) to spare stands the chance to take this gorgeous little puppy home.

Motorcycle collectors know all too well that the ideal number of motorcycles you should own is equal to n plus one, where n equals the number of motorcycles you currently own. Kidding aside, if this listing is to be believed, you stand the chance to add this prime specimen of motorcycle history to your collection.

Sources: wesellclassicbikes.co.uk