So, where do I begin?

Hello, people of the world! First off, allow me to introduce myself. My name is Enrico, EJ for short. For the greater majority of readers living in America and Europe, you’d consider my country of origin rather forlorn, if not even obscure. I’m from the far-away land of the Philippines, where it’s always hot and we eat traffic for breakfast. Those of you who are familiar with the Philippines would know that motorcycles are pretty big over here, and greatly outnumber cars on the road. Being an avid rider—both for fun and for commuting purposes—I’m really excited to see what I can bring to the RideApart table in terms of real-world experience, and the vast array of motorcycles we get over here, that you guys stateside miss out on.

I’ve always considered myself a frustrated writer, in a sense that I’ve always loved writing but never really took it upon myself to find an opportunity to capitalize on that passion. That’s why, when a dear friend of mine (Earl, my dude, I owe you one big time) hooked me up to one of Motor1’s Philippine-based weekend writers, I had to jump on the opportunity at full throttle. So here I am, a total neophyte in this lucrative and intimidating industry, shakily typing away at this intro piece as one of RideApart’s new contributors. But hey, we all start somewhere, right?

So, a little more about myself. I was born and raised in the south of Manila in a city called Parañaque. It’s mostly a suburban area, a few miles away from the central business districts of Makati and Quezon City. I took up business and communication technology management in the Ateneo de Manila University and got my degree in 2016. Yes, I’m a lot younger than you think. I then promptly started working in the corporate world, taking on a few roles in marketing for a couple of industry-leading consumer-goods companies. A couple of years into it, I realized I wasn’t in the place I wanted to be. I made a career shift into IT sales, and continue to hold my job as product manager in a local IT distribution company.

I always say that working in the corporate world has been my luck, but not my passion. It merely enables me to pursue my passions—chief of which is motorcycles. I absolutely love anything and everything about motorcycles. I’d even go as far as saying I have a lowkey obsession for motorcycles, frequently finding myself daydreaming about rides, upgrades, and new bikes in the middle of corporate planning meetings and completely zoning out.

My 2020 CF Moto 650 NK My 2017 KTM 390 Duke

I ride my bike every day, either to work on the weekdays, nights out with friends, or trips out of town with my family. I currently own two bikes: a 2017 KTM 390 Duke; and a 2020 CF Moto 650NK. These bikes are considered huge in the sea of little bikes you’d find in the streets of Manila. Motorcycles are the primary means of transportation for a lot of people over here, and are seen as necessities rather than toys for the weekend. Of course, that’s not to say there isn’t a nice motorcycle enthusiast scene over here. Quite the opposite, actually, as the breadth of the motorcycle scene here is extremely vast. On one end you have the little bike crowd with their souped-up 150cc sportbikes, and lowered and blinged-out scooters; on the other end, you have the big bike guys with their Harleys, Ducatis, R1s, and KTMs.

This is what I drive when I'm not on two wheels

So, apart from working an IT day job and constantly riding my bike, I live a pretty normal life. I spend what little time I have left playing music. I play the piano and guitar and do a bit of singing here and there (mostly in the shower or at the karaoke bar). I have a lovely and supportive family consisting of just my parents (I don’t have any siblings), and a girlfriend of seven years who knows nothing about motorcycles but does her best to stay informed (I am eternally grateful). I’m also a car enthusiast and have a few track days under my belt. Oh, and I’m a lifelong mountain biker, too.

I love mountain biking almost as much as motorcycles

There you have it guys. I’m really stoked to be here, and can’t wait to start covering stories for you guys. As one of the fewer and fewer younger guys in the world of motorcycles, I’m eager to see what’s in store for us bike guys in the years to come. Thanks for reading, and ride safe out there.