It finally happened, guys! Over two years after first announcing their intention to team up, Indian giant Bajaj and British icon Triumph officialized their long-term, non-equity partnership on January 24, 2020.

The agreement states that Bajaj will take over Triumph’s distribution in India and represent the British brand in markets it has yet to integrate. All new models introduced both in emerging and current markets will be marketed as Triumphs. The goal is to leverage the companies’ respective strengths in terms of brand image, market presence, and experience in the production of large and small displacement motorcycles.

The announcement confirms the rumor that the two companies will seek to expand their presence in the small and mid-range segments. Together, they will develop a slew of new platforms and engines ranging between 200 and 750cc, the first of which should land in the showrooms in 2022.

According to the Triumph press release, “the proposition will be aspirational and affordable with a targeted pricing starting under INR 2 lacs in India.” (or US$2,800). The models will also sell in Triumph’s existing markets, including Europe and North America, but there’s no mention of a Western price structure for now.

“This is an important partnership for Triumph and I am delighted that it has now formally commenced. As well as taking our brand into crucial new territories, the products that will come out of the partnership will also help attract a younger, but still discerning, customer audience and is another step in our ambitions to expand globally, particularly in the fast-growing markets of South East Asia, but also driving growth in more mature territories like Europe,” commented Triumph Motorcycles CEO, Nick Bloor.

What size of displacement will come first? No word from Bajaj or Triumph about a potential contender yet. The latest rumors we documented suggest it could be a Bajaj Avenger-inspired 400 or even a Royal Enfield 500 competitor. The team at Motorcycle News thinks this might be an opportunity to revive the Street Triple and Daytona 250 projects and that this could open a door to the introduction of a small displacement Bonneville. A baby Bonnie. Be still my heart.

Sources: Triumph, Overdrive, Times of India, Motorcycle News