It was a long time coming.
It finally happened, guys! Over two years after first announcing their intention to team up, Indian giant Bajaj and British icon Triumph officialized their long-term, non-equity partnership on January 24, 2020.
The agreement states that Bajaj will take over Triumph’s distribution in India and represent the British brand in markets it has yet to integrate. All new models introduced both in emerging and current markets will be marketed as Triumphs. The goal is to leverage the companies’ respective strengths in terms of brand image, market presence, and experience in the production of large and small displacement motorcycles.
The announcement confirms the rumor that the two companies will seek to expand their presence in the small and mid-range segments. Together, they will develop a slew of new platforms and engines ranging between 200 and 750cc, the first of which should land in the showrooms in 2022.
According to the Triumph press release, “the proposition will be aspirational and affordable with a targeted pricing starting under INR 2 lacs in India.” (or US$2,800). The models will also sell in Triumph’s existing markets, including Europe and North America, but there’s no mention of a Western price structure for now.
“This is an important partnership for Triumph and I am delighted that it has now formally commenced. As well as taking our brand into crucial new territories, the products that will come out of the partnership will also help attract a younger, but still discerning, customer audience and is another step in our ambitions to expand globally, particularly in the fast-growing markets of South East Asia, but also driving growth in more mature territories like Europe,” commented Triumph Motorcycles CEO, Nick Bloor.
What size of displacement will come first? No word from Bajaj or Triumph about a potential contender yet. The latest rumors we documented suggest it could be a Bajaj Avenger-inspired 400 or even a Royal Enfield 500 competitor. The team at Motorcycle News thinks this might be an opportunity to revive the Street Triple and Daytona 250 projects and that this could open a door to the introduction of a small displacement Bonneville. A baby Bonnie. Be still my heart.
Sources: Triumph, Overdrive, Times of India, Motorcycle News
Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto India have today formally commenced their exciting, long term, non-equity partnership in Pune, India. This is a unique moment, where two world-class companies that are passionate, as well as product focused, are coming together to build a brand new range of mid-capacity motorcycles.
The partnership will see the two companies with their respective strengths in large and small capacity motorcycles collaborate to design, engineer, and manufacture a range of mid-capacity motorcycles.
The iconic Triumph brand will seek to further expand its global reach, with the partnership offering a new mid-sized sector opportunity and, importantly, a new entry point to several high-volume emerging markets, including India and other Asian markets.
The strategic partnership will benefit both parties with Bajaj becoming one of Triumph’s key distribution partners in crucial new markets for the Triumph brand around the globe. Going forward Bajaj will take over Triumph’s Indian distribution activities, at a date yet to be confirmed, leveraging the great expertise that Bajaj has in this region. In their other key overseas markets, where Triumph is not currently present, Bajaj will represent Triumph and offer the new mid capacity bikes as part of the full Triumph line-up. In all other markets where Triumph is present today, the motorcycles developed together from this partnership will join the current Triumph product portfolio and be distributed by the Triumph led dealer network worldwide. This will truly unlock the potential on a global scale.
The Triumph-Bajaj collaboration will combine strengths in design, technology, cost-competitive manufacturing and an intimate knowledge of key target markets to deliver a range of winning products and business success.
The partnership will build new engine and vehicle platform in the mid-capacity range (200- 750cc) and offer multiple options to address different segments in this class. The proposition will be aspirational and affordable with a targeted pricing starting under INR 2 lacs in India. This will create a new entry point to the Triumph range around the world, and ensure Triumph can compete in important large segments of the global motorcycle market, and attract new customers to the brand.
Triumph Motorcycles CEO, Nick Bloor, said: “This is an important partnership for Triumph and I am delighted that it has now formally commenced. As well as taking our brand into crucial new territories, the products that will come out of the partnership will also help attract a younger, but still discerning, customer audience and is another step in our ambitions to expand globally, particularly in the fast-growing markets of South East Asia, but also driving growth in more mature territories like Europe.”
Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto India, said: “The Triumph brand is an iconic one the world over. So, we are confident that there will be a huge appetite in India and other emerging markets for these new products. We look forward to working alongside such a famous motorcycle company and to leveraging each other’s strengths and expertise to make the relationship a success for everyone.”