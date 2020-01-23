On April 18, 2012, Audi bought Ducati for $1.12 billion. While some feared that the German auto company would use the iconic Italian brand to produce its own motorcycles, Audi hasn’t been an overbearing father in the design department. On the other hand, Ducati marketing swiftly changed under Audi’s rule. Dubbed Project 1708, Ducati’s promotional rollout of this year’s V4 Superleggera is the latest and greatest example of Audi’s marketing juggernaut. While we learned the specs of the superlight motorcycle last week, today we get a privileged look under the skin of the V4 Superleggera. Be forewarned, if you’re a big fan of carbon fiber and titanium, you may want to go somewhere private to view this.

If you weren’t one of the elite clients to receive the Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali’s emails, if the $100,000 price tag wasn’t a big enough hint, if you were somehow mistaken about the exclusivity of Ducati’s Project 1708, look no further than the soundtrack of the promotional video. As the camera pans over the neck of the carbon fiber frame and tracks past the dry clutch with carbon fiber cover, a violin’s lilt elevates the imagery. Soon, the intimate close-ups shift to wider shots and the music swells into a stomp & clap beat. The grace, the power, the gravitas is all captured in the orchestral music of the video.

However, the soundtrack isn’t the only element that reaks of sophistication. The lighting, camerawork, and editing all contribute to the V4 Superleggera’s amplified aura. A light passes over the front wheel, giving us a teasing glimpse of the Brembo calipers. The V4 powerplant racks into focus. The Akrapovic exhaust appears on-screen, accompanied by a thunderous clap. Ducati’s “Mechanics of Desire” campaign thrives on these myth-building techniques.

Of course, if the filmmaking doesn’t do the job, the subjects themselves should communicate the aspirational nature of this bike. We get a peek at the V4 Superleggera’s new carbon fiber chassis, subframe, swingarm and wheels in the video. The 234-horsepower Desmosedici Stradale R engine and full titanium Akrapovic exhaust are on full display. Ducati shows off the top-spec Ohlins suspension and the Brembo Stylema R brakes.

Despite the fact that we know Ducati’s tactics, we can’t wait to hear more about Project 1708. The insanity of 234 horsepower in a 325-pound bike is a big promotional point in itself. If this is only the second episode of an 8-part series, we’re looking forward to more marketing brilliance from Ducati—and Audi—in the near future.