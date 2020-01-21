Team Empire took their stunt action to the other side of the planet via shipping container for this vid. Watching stunt masters Nick Brocha, Stunter 13, Shin Kinoshita, and Ernie Vigil tear it up is always a blast—but this video gives us a little something extra beyond what you’re expecting, as well.

Top-notch wheelies and carefully choreographed sportbikes dancing on pavement? Check. Four world-class stunters showing the world how it’s done? Also, check. A few spills here and there to show us that dropping your bike, falling off, but getting back on is how you get to where they are? Yep, that’s there, too.

That makes it even cooler because it shows us mere mortals that the only way to get to that level is to keep practicing. Even when you’re Team Empire-good, you still drop your bike occasionally. Granted, most of us don’t have a team of sponsors standing ready to give us new parts when we break stuff, but it’s still nice to see. It’s also nice to see them trying to clean up after that busted Triumph at the end starts leaking oil.

Little touches like that, on top of the already rad af stunts and editing present in this video, are what makes something like this stand out. These riders are out here having fun for our (and their) amusement. No one’s taking anything too seriously, everyone’s relaxed and just having a good time. They’re supremely talented, for sure—but they’re also just a bunch of riders having an excellent time together, doing what they love.

It’s that relatability that ropes you in, even though most of us probably only wish we were this good. The hope that if you have some skills, you can develop them over time if you work hard enough at it. Or simply enjoy the work of stunt riders this talented. Or both. There are just so many options.

Source: YouTube