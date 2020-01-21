Auto Expo is India’s biggest annual motor show and this year’s event will run from February 7-12, 2020. With Honda, Yamaha, and BMW absent from the halls of Exposition Mart, Suzuki will take center stage as the only major motorcycle manufacturer at the show. The company could use the occasion to introduce a slew of new models for the Indian market—including a quarter-liter version of the V-Strom.

While the V-Strom 250 is already available in Australia, Suzuki is expected to unveil a model variant to meet India’s new BS-VI emissions standards. Last year, the brand introduced the Gixxer SF 250 and many speculate that the V-Strom 250 would employ similar technology to meet the new regulations.

The 248cc parallel-twin found in the Aussie version currently maximizes fuel efficiency and clean performance. The Euro 4-compliant mill not only achieves a gas-sipping total of 68.8 mpg with a 4.5-gallon tank (310 miles per tank) but prioritizes low-to-mid torque for ease of control.

Gallery: 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 250

If Suzuki does releases the baby V-Strom in India, it could benefit from the long-travel suspension found on the 250 from down under. Experts also expect a 19-inch front wheel with a 17-inch rear and an MSRP of ₹190,000 ($2670 USD).

The V-Strom 250 comes on the heels of Suzuki’s V-Strom 1050 unveiling at EICMA this year and the buzz created by the flagship model could drive interest in the small-displacement adventurer. Many expect Suzuki to also showcase the V-Strom 1050 at Auto Expo 2020 due to the BS-VI-compliant 1,037cc v-twin found in the marque adventure bike.

With the show less than 3 weeks away, we’re looking forward to Suzuki’s Auto Expo exhibit and crossing our fingers that it includes a baby V-Strom. The small-displacement option would expand the V-Strom brand and suit India’s urban environment best.