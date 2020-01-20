Why don’t more manufacturers make cafe-racer style motorcycles? One look at Tamarit Motorcycles’ Triumph “Blimburn” Bonneville will have you wondering the same thing. The Spanish custom shop turned a run-of-the-mill standard motorcycle into a real beauty.

Located in Elche on the Mediterranean coast of Spain, Tamarit has only been in business for five years. They’ve been incredibly busy in that time, though, turning out more than 50 custom Triumphs. The great news for Triumph owners is that they haven’t just created one-off hand-built pieces for each bike they’ve built, but have taken design notes from all of their creations. They offer a surprising assortment of replacement parts for your early-aughts to current-model Triumph. If you can’t bring your bike to Spain to have the team at Tamarit turn it into a custom cafe racer, you can purchase the parts from their website and do the work yourself.

The shop built the Blimburn with design elements from several of their previous builds. With a catalog as deep as the one Tamarit has built over the past half-decade, customers can bring their bikes with instructions, like this customer did, to echo certain pieces of past builds. Take the paint scheme from one, the belly pan from another, the headlight fairing from a third, etc. It’s a win for everyone. That said, this creation sure looks like the result of a lot of hours and no small amount of skill. Far from a few bolted-on parts, the end product has a flow from its aircraft-inspired nose to its perfectly bobbed tail, all tied together with a black and silver paint job.

Gallery: Tamarit Motorcycles Blimburn Bonnie

3 Photos

The nose fairing is made by Avon, but the shop further modified the piece with extended sides and hand-crafted mounting brackets. They simplified the bike ‘s lighting with motogadget bar-end turn signals and a tiny LED brake light above the license plate. The stock airbox has been replaced with pod-type air filters. Instead of hiding those behind the side covers, new side covers with cutouts for those filters showcase both pieces in a really gorgeous marriage of form and function.

The belly pan helps create a low-slung look. The black wrapped header pipes showcase the Boludo silencers out back. The engine valve cover has been shined up to contrast the rest of the blacked-out engine. The tail has been tidied up with Tamarit’s own tail cowl, dubbed “Jarama,” as well as a fender eliminator kit. They’ve painted or powder coated the wheels black and mounted old-school tires to complete the look.

Even though they incorporate a lot of their own “off the shelf” parts, each of this custom shop’s creations is unique. There are so many options no two can possibly be the same. These pieces will no doubt inspire Triumph owners everywhere, especially those who do not have access to a machine shop or fiberglass molds.

Source: Tamarit Motorcycles, Return of the Cafe Racers, Tamarit Parts