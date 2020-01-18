Damon Motorcycles' Hypersport made a big splash at CES 2020, showcasing the technology that the bike was designed specifically to show off. It did its job so effectively that all of the "Big Four" Japanese motorcycle manufacturers—Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, and Yamaha—are reportedly quite interested in Damon's technology, perhaps even interested enough to want it for their own bikes.

The Hypersport is an amazing achievement in itself, boasting a range of 200 highway miles (300 in the city) and a top speed that could cover those 200 miles in an hour. What caught the attention of the Big Four, however, was its CoPilot system, a 360-degree safety feature that observes the motorcycle’s surroundings and warns the rider of potential hazards. Sabrina went into great detail about CoPilot when she spoke with Jay Giraud, Damon Motorcycles’ CEO and co-founder. It's quite sophisticated, but essentially it provides most of the same radar detection and guidance systems available on modern cars, plus a few more systems designed specifically for motorcycles.

While Damon has always intended to build its own bikes, its major focus was the CoPilot system itself. Giraud told us that CoPilot is too sophisticated to be considered an aftermarket feature and that the best way to integrate it into a bike was to design one from the ground up to do that rather than slapping it on an existing bike. The Big Four, however, have the engineering know-how to take the CoPilot system from Damon and integrate it into new designs themselves. This also goes for the Shift adjustable ergonomics system, which can move the handlebar, footpegs, saddle, and windscreen to completely transform the riding position on the fly. Imagine that in a Gold Wing or Concours 14.

Damon is much too small of a company, and the Hypersport a much too specialized motorcycle, to bring this technology into the mainstream. With the help of Japan, however, that's exactly what could conceivably happen if it gets integrated into a bunch of new models. These are exciting times for motorcycling, and especially for Damon Motorcycles.

Sources: Damon Motorcycles, Visordown