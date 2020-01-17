BMW’s Flying Brick got that name for a reason—but this retro-custom 1983 K100 Scrambler looks like it’ll do a mean jump. It started life as a Paris-Dakar Tribute, so perhaps that’s fitting. In any case, if your interest is piqued in this particular custom, it’s currently for sale via the Bike Shed.

November Customs in Cramlington, Northumberland, England created this K100 Scrambler, and that’s where the bike currently lives. Pretty much nothing on this bike has been left untouched, from stem to stern. The engine has 45,000 miles on it, and has been completely cleaned and serviced. Fuel injectors are reconditioned and updated Bosch units, and it has a brand new fuel pump, fuel filter, and battery as well.

Gallery: 1983 BMW K100 Scrambler

5 Photos

The forks have been fully rebuilt with Hyperpro internals, new seals, and new gaiters, as well as a new YSS rear shock. Renthal handlebars, grips, and mirrors are new. Braided stainless brake lines, a new clutch cable, and a cleaned and rebuilt switchgear and master cylinder are all part of the package as well. By the way, November swears the exhaust as currently configured has a pleasant rumble that suits the bike, and is not overly loud.

Front and rear brake calipers have also been rebuilt, and new brake pads and seals installed. Continental TKC80 tires are brand new as well. All this is just the start of the countless hours of work and upgrades—both performance-oriented and aesthetic—that November has done. Tons more photos are up on their website, as well as in the Bike Shed classified listing.

November is currently asking £8495 (or US $11,053) for this bike. That’s the cost of the bike alone, and does not include any shipping costs. Still, if you’re across the pond and want this particular brick to fly to you, it certainly couldn’t hurt to inquire about what shipping might be like.

Sources: The Bike Shed, November Customs