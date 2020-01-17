It’s the middle of January. Is your ride events calendar filled up for 2020 already? If adventure bikes are on your mind all day every day, the AMA just announced its 2020 National Adventure Riding Series dates. In all, 16 weekends are planned across the 48 continental U.S. states, so hopefully you’ll be able to make it to at least one if the idea intrigues you.

For those unfamiliar, local clubs take the reins at each of these events, and plot out the best routes to ride for each two-day event. Camping, food, bonfires, and camaraderie are all part of the package. You’ll need to be an AMA member to join, but one-event passes are available for $20, or a full year’s membership is available for $49 either in advance online, or at the event.

Here’s the full 2020 calendar, so you can get planning:

March 27 through 29, Pine Barrens 400 in Hammonton, New Jersey

April 4 and 5, Cross-Florida Adventure in Daytona Beach, Florida

April 18 and 19, Slate Creek in Bybee, Tennessee

April 25 and 26, Perry Mountain Tower Run in Stanton, Alabama

May 2 and 3, Yosemite Adventure Tour in Buck Meadows, California

May 13 through 17, PA Wilds 1500 in Port Matilda, Pennsylvania

May 30 and 31, Durty Dabbers in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania

June 6 and 7, Ride for Research in Wabeno, Wisconsin

June 6 and 7, Show Me 500 in Bixby, Montana

June 27 and 28, Big Bear Run in Big Bear, California

September 12 and 13, Blue Ridge in Pineola, North Carolina

September 26 and 27, Big Woods 200 in Wabeno, Wisconsin

September 26 and 27, Buffaloe 500 in Columbus, Indiana

October 10 and 11, Renfro Valley in Mount Vernon, Kentucky

October 17 and 18, The Fall Legends Ride in Athens, Ohio

November 27 and 28, L.A. — Barstow to Vegas in Palmdale, California

You have a couple of months before things kick off in New Jersey, so use your time wisely! Full information, including individual club websites, Facebook events pages, and email addresses for signups is here.

Source: AMA