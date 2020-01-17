No Alaska dates, but plenty of others are planned!
It’s the middle of January. Is your ride events calendar filled up for 2020 already? If adventure bikes are on your mind all day every day, the AMA just announced its 2020 National Adventure Riding Series dates. In all, 16 weekends are planned across the 48 continental U.S. states, so hopefully you’ll be able to make it to at least one if the idea intrigues you.
For those unfamiliar, local clubs take the reins at each of these events, and plot out the best routes to ride for each two-day event. Camping, food, bonfires, and camaraderie are all part of the package. You’ll need to be an AMA member to join, but one-event passes are available for $20, or a full year’s membership is available for $49 either in advance online, or at the event.
Here’s the full 2020 calendar, so you can get planning:
- March 27 through 29, Pine Barrens 400 in Hammonton, New Jersey
- April 4 and 5, Cross-Florida Adventure in Daytona Beach, Florida
- April 18 and 19, Slate Creek in Bybee, Tennessee
- April 25 and 26, Perry Mountain Tower Run in Stanton, Alabama
- May 2 and 3, Yosemite Adventure Tour in Buck Meadows, California
- May 13 through 17, PA Wilds 1500 in Port Matilda, Pennsylvania
- May 30 and 31, Durty Dabbers in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania
- June 6 and 7, Ride for Research in Wabeno, Wisconsin
- June 6 and 7, Show Me 500 in Bixby, Montana
- June 27 and 28, Big Bear Run in Big Bear, California
- September 12 and 13, Blue Ridge in Pineola, North Carolina
- September 26 and 27, Big Woods 200 in Wabeno, Wisconsin
- September 26 and 27, Buffaloe 500 in Columbus, Indiana
- October 10 and 11, Renfro Valley in Mount Vernon, Kentucky
- October 17 and 18, The Fall Legends Ride in Athens, Ohio
- November 27 and 28, L.A. — Barstow to Vegas in Palmdale, California
You have a couple of months before things kick off in New Jersey, so use your time wisely! Full information, including individual club websites, Facebook events pages, and email addresses for signups is here.
