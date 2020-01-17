There’s something inherently beautiful about a well-kept classic that’s actually been ridden a bit, instead of simply kept on display for decades. This 1970 BSA 650 Thunderbolt that’s currently up for sale on Bring A Trailer with no reserve is just such a bike.

All the details are in place that you want to hear if you’re looking for what’s probably a rideable bike this age. The seller says that they got it from the son of the original owner five years ago, which is pretty sweet. That seller, incidentally, is a BSA/Norton/Triumph mechanic, who did fluid changes, installed new piston rings, gaskets and freshly honed cylinders within the past five years. It’s being sold with no reserve and a clean Florida title.

There’s some minor corrosion here and there, but the bike has cosmetically been refinished in black, red, and chrome, with new badges on the tank. There are 12,000 miles on the odometer, the seat was refinished with black vinyl, and it has the original exhaust. Single-sided drum brakes front and rear stop the bike, and it of course rolls on the wire-spoked rims you’d expect. Overall, it seems like a nice, inviting, rideable classic. Not bad when you consider that it’s 50 years old this year!

A pair of walkaround videos demonstrate this Beezer’s overall condition, and you get to hear it running proud and strong, as well. It sounds great, so you should definitely check those videos out with a good pair of headphones.

The auction ends on January 23, and the current bid is $2,600 for this elegant and approachable piece of vintage British iron. A full gallery of photos, including some that better show the corroded bits, is available at the BaT listing. If you want to bid on this BSA, you have almost a full week to do so—but you’d better move fast, because Director Jason is already hooking up his own trailer.

Source: Bring a Trailer