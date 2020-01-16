The 70th annual Good Design awards winners have been announced, and the Ducati Diavel 1260 S is a proud winner! This design awards program annually recognizes the best entries in global design across the wide world of products, graphics, and packaging. This year, it recognized the efforts of Centro Stile Ducati and its second-generation Diavel 1260 S.

While it’s true that over 900 products around the world received Good Design awards for 2019, the Diavel 1260 S is the only motorcycle in the bunch. Juries in Los Angeles and New York, comprised of designers, architects, journalists, and critics all voted to decide this year’s winners.

The Good Design program is organized each year by the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design, in conjunction with the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design, and Urban studies. It recognizes designs from around the world, across a number of categories.

“Our goal for designing the Diavel 1260 was to combine three completely different kinds of bike in order to deliver the bike that didn’t exist yet: a Sport Naked bike, a Superbike–Ducati’s core product—and a Cruiser,” Centro Stile Ducati wrote.

“Over-the-top technical features, great attention to precious details, even the tiniest ones, world-class materials and finishes complete the picture. The outcome is a segment-defining bike that blends together performance, comfort, confidence-inspiring ergonomics and a bold, unique and unmistakable design.”

The award-winning Diavel 1260 S is available in your choice of Dark Stealth or Ducati Red for 2020. While it could certainly be argued that showing up on one of these to hang out with your design nerd friends who don’t also ride could grab their attention just because it’s a Diavel, this bike winning such a prestigious design award certainly can’t hurt. Clearly, you ride it because you love it—but being easy on the eyes never hurts.

Source: Good Design Awards