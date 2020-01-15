Genuine Scooters has issued a safety recall for certain model year 2020 Royal Alloy GT150 scooters. A brake rotor defect has been identified that can cause partial or even complete loss of braking power in affected scooters.

On affected scooters, the front brake rotor may become uncentered within the front brake caliper while you’re operating the scooter. This can cause the innermost brake pad on that rotor to dislodge. Additionally, it can affect both front and rear brakes because the Royal Alloy GT150 has linked brakes.

According to the NHTSA safety recall report, 148 scooters are potentially affected, with non sequential VINs ranging between L5RGTT5C0LU000009 and L5RGTT5CXLU000146. Genuine will be reaching out to notify both owners and dealers about this recall between January 10 and January 17, 2020.

If your Royal Alloy GT150 is affected, Genuine dealers will reposition the brake rotor with spacers to prevent this problem from occurring. At this time, no replacement part is deemed necessary, but this repair will be performed at authorized Genuine dealers free of charge. Currently, only 148 of the affected scooters have been imported to the U.S., and changes are being made to the production line to prevent this issue occurring on future scooters.

Should your scooter be affected, Genuine requests that you have your scooter towed to your nearest Genuine dealer for the recall service. Don’t ride the affected scooter until this service is performed. According to the official NHTSA recall notice, “Roadside assistance coverage has been provided along with owners warranty, so the tow will be free of charge.”

Concerned owners may contact Genuine Scooters customer service at 1-773-433-1311 for more information, or they may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov. For future reference, the NHTSA recall number is 20V-010. There is no separate Genuine Scooters recall number listed at this time.

Source: NHTSA