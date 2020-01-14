We all know that Yamaha makes some great motorcycles (and scooters). That’s not all the company makes, though. While Yamaha Motor Company Limited is its own thing, the greater global Yamaha Corporation is still a huge shareholder in the motorcycle arm of the business. Do Yamaha pianos and musical instruments rev your heart like its motorcycles do? The question Yamaha’s very existence seems to ask is, why not both?

Yamaha is multifaceted, just like people are. It contains multitudes. That’s why, after the Carlos-Ghosn-smuggling-himself-out-of-Japan-inside-a-flight-case-incident, one of Yamaha’s official Japanese twitter accounts decided to warn people against smuggling themselves anywhere inside its instrument cases.

While whoever runs that particular Yamaha Twitter account went out of their way to avoid mentioning Ghosn by name, the reference point is unavoidable. Although it’s kind of a funny story now, the inherent dangers of sticking people (or animals) inside instrument cases for long periods of time are fairly obvious. (Then again, you wouldn’t think most people would assume that putting plastic bags over their heads was a healthy idea, and yet there are still warnings printed on an awful lot of bags.)

You absolutely should not stick a human inside an instrument case for transport—whether it’s a Yamaha case or not. However, if you’ll notice, Yamaha didn’t say a single word about smuggling motorbike parts inside an instrument case. At that point, it might just be a questionable packing vessel, and not anything particularly dangerous.

So if you want to Tetris, say, an entire Yamaha dirt bike into a Yamaha double bass case, that’s entirely your call. I know it’s a bit past the holidays, but this could be a fun project for that kid in your life who lives far away, and who you want to get interested in bikes, but who you also only see once or twice a year. Here’s the game plan, step by step:

Take apart a dirt bike you know is working. Pack it up, Tetris-style, in Yamaha instrument case(s). Be sure to bring any hand tools you’ll need. Ship it (or stick it in your vehicle, whatever) to the kid. Reassemble as a fun project, where they’ll get to learn how to put a bike together and you’ll have the comfort of knowing that the thing will actually work at the end.

TL;DR version: Don’t smuggle people in your Yamaha instrument cases. Smuggle bike parts instead. Also, while we’re stating the obvious, don’t flee international justice. Why not just build bikes together with all the spare time you’ll save by not pretending you’re a large stringed instrument? :D

