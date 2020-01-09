Do you love custom motorcycle tank art and want to support military vets in need? If so, Carey Hart’s 2020 Good Ride Tanks For Troops event should be on your radar. Hart held a similar event back in 2018, and raised $30,000 to benefit the Infinite Hero Foundation along the way. This year, he’s hoping to top that amount—and you can help make it happen.

Twenty-four custom-painted Indian Motorcycle FTR 1200 tank covers will be auctioned off this year. The auction opened today, January 9, 2020, and closes at 9 p.m. PST on Thursday, January 16, 2020. You have one week to get your bids in if you’re interested, and no matter what your custom art aesthetic preferences are, there’s something to suit every style here.

Gallery: 2020 Tanks For Troops Charity Auction

10 Photos

From a tribute to The Great Escape, to tattoo art, to fine art, to military and motorsport-inspired art, there’s a lot to explore and appreciate here. All proceeds from this auction benefit the Infinite Hero Foundation, which aids our military veterans with the mental and physical health issues that arise from the service they gave our country. Give to a worthy cause, score yourself some beautiful custom moto art from a variety of skilled artists, including Carey Hart’s young daughter. What’s not to love?

One awesome part is, you don’t even have to actually go anywhere to participate, and can register and bid from the comfort of your own home, or anywhere you can get online. If you want to donate but aren’t up for a custom FTR 1200 tank cover, Hart is also offering a limited edition run of autographed Good Ride challenge coins for a $100 donation.

If a donation isn’t in the cards for you right now, but you still want to help, please spread the word about the auction wherever you can. Connecting people who might be interested can make a huge difference, as well.

Sources: Good Ride, 2020 Tanks For Troops