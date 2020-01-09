Smart systems like Bluetooth connectivity and heads-up displays are turning our helmets into infotainment systems on the go. Instead of being limited to the type of motorcycle you have, you get access to all the functionalities your tech-savvy heart desires from the comfort of your lid. While most smart helmets are still at the stage of concept, they give us a glimpse of what the future of motorcycling could end up looking like.

Several of these smart helmets were unveiled at CES 2020, including one by Livall, a Chinese company founded in 2014 that specializes in cycling and skiing helmets.

Interestingly, the company hasn’t shared any press release about its latest creation nor did it add it to its website. All we get is a promotional video that highlights some of the helmet’s features. Here’s what we know about the company’s first motorcycle helmet.

At the front, the helmet is equipped with a headlight and a 4K HD camera while the back of the lid features a taillight that acts both as a brake and as a turn signal. In case of emergency, the lighting system can act as a four-way hazard flasher for additional safety.

On each side, on top of the visor opening mechanism, two buttons allow the rider to easily access some of the helmet’s functionalities. When pressed down, the left-hand side button allows the rider to communicate with their passenger. The button features a circular display where Bluetooth pairing status, battery life, and WiFi connection are displayed. The right-hand side button can be used for call management.

The helmet is equipped with a GPS unit and a blind spot monitoring system. The speakers and the microphone are integrated directly into the helmet. There are three air intake ducts at the front converging into one exhaust at the back, located under the “taillight”. The video also reveals that the helmet is modular and the chin piece can be removed for an open-face look.

Inside the helmet, a heads-up display projects the relevant information directly on the visor including speed, battery life, caller ID, warnings, and navigation instructions.

Livall notably sells its helmets on Amazon. Does that mean that, should the smart motorcycle helmet ever make it to production, it will also sell online? I think for a matter of perception it shouldn’t since there’s something about buying a motorcycle on Amazon that doesn’t feel quite right.

While the company promises that “The smart helmet revolution is coming” there is no say if or when this smart helmet will become available. Considering the company already has a thing going on with its other helmets, chances are it might not need to resort to crowdfunding to get this project on the road. To be followed.