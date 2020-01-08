Hide press release Show press release

NEW 2020 STREET TRIPLE S

New for 2020, Triumph’s A2-license compliant Street Triple S is updated with the same new aggressive attitude, poise and styling of the top-specification RS model, which, combined with its high level of specification and equipment, characterful 660cc triple engine, and intuitive, agile and easy handling, makes this the new street champion.

Fully A2 license compliant with its characterful 660cc triple engine Accessible to all riders, with its combination of low seat height, light weight and A2 compliant engine, delivering 35kW (47.6PS) peak power Addictive performance and instant responsiveness low down and across the mid-range, with 60Nm peak torque at 5,250rpm Easily de-restrictable by a Triumph dealer to 70kW (95.2PS) peak power and 66Nm peak torque Rich, deep triple soundtrack and an exciting induction noise Fully Euro 5 homologated

Much more aggressive new styling to match the 2020 RS model New distinctive and striking twin LED headlights with position lights New sporty, angular bodywork including new fly screen, air intake, side panels and rear unit New restyled mirrors with increased adjustability New paint scheme with contemporary new decals

High specification of equipment Twin front brakes and Brembo single rear brake, with ABS, for great stopping power High specification Showa suspension Road focused, all-weather Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres Signature gullwing swingarm delivers maximum high speed stability Two riding modes (Road and Rain), adjusting throttle response and traction control settings, selectable via the LCD instruments

Fun, intuitive, agile and easy handling The perfect all-rounder, built for addictive everyday fun Even more accessible to even more riders

60+ genuine accessories for added performance, protection, comfort and style New scrolling LED indicators and Triumph Shift Assist up and down quickshifter New water resistant luggage with quick release mounting functionality New colour coordinated belly pan and seat cowl, plus new fly screen visor New machined mirrors and reservoirs Arrow slip-on silencer, tail tidy, internally wired heated grips, paddock stand bobbins



Category-defining from the very beginning

Light, fast, fun, agile and stylish – the Street Triple has made an incredible impact on the motorcycle world since its launch in 2007 with its distinctive character and thrilling triple engine. It has redefined the middleweight sports category over and over again, establishing itself as first choice for its combination of aggressive looks, light intuitive handling, thrilling power delivery, and its unique triple soundtrack.

And now for 2020, A2 license riders looking for an accessible way into the Street Triple line-up can try the incredible new Street Triple S that benefits from much more aggressive and striking new styling, a high specification of equipment, exceptional low and mid-range performance, and exhilarating handling. And that’s on top of its already high specification lightweight chassis and Triumph’s signature exceptional standard of finish and detailing. And when riders have passed their full license test, and released the full potential of this incredible motorcycle, they can experience just what a perfect all-rounder it is, built for addictive everyday fun.

Fully A2 license compliant with its characterful 660cc triple engine

Accessible to all riders, the characterful 660cc triple engine of the new Street Triple S delivers addictive performance and instant responsiveness low down and across the rev range, with 35kW (47.6PS) peak power and 60Nm peak torque in A2-license compatible format. This can be easily de-restricted by a Triumph dealer once the rider has achieved their full license, reinstating full peak power of 70kW (95.2PS) at 11,250rpm and full peak torque of 66Nm at 9,250rpm.

For full Euro 5 homologation, the exhaust has been updated and now delivers an even richer, deep Triumph triple roar with an exciting induction sound on acceleration.

Much more aggressive attitude, poise and style

Now with a significant update to its iconic styling, the new Street Triple S has a much more aggressive new look, aligned to the top specification Street Triple RS.

The LED headlights are all new, with a distinctive and striking new shape and a sharper and more purposeful style. They are also now whiter and brighter than the previous generation Street Triple S, incorporating new position lights, making them much more conspicuous.

The bodywork is also all new – now more angular, more sporty, and with much cleaner lines. The new fly screen and air intake are now more pronounced, echoing the shape of the new headlights, plus the side panels and rear unit are all new and distinctly different. Plus, there’s enhanced finish and detailing with new contemporary mirrors which have an increased level of adjustability.

For even more contemporary style, the new Street Triple S is available in Crystal White, with Diablo Red and Black decals, black tank badges and a textured black rear sub-frame.

High specification of equipment

With the lightest wheels in the class, the new Street Triple S is a very agile, exhilarating and accessible bike that delivers precise, engaged handling for all riders.

The iconic gullwing swingarm delivers torsional stiffness and lateral flexibility, which maximises stability at higher speeds, while its optimised pivot position provides natural resistance to compressing the RSU under hard acceleration. Together these enable tight corner exits and the Street Triple’s precise chassis behaviour.

The suspension is high specification on the new Street Triple S, with 41mm Showa separate function forks enabling 110mm travel, and preload adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir monoshock rear suspension unit with 124mm rear wheel travel.

For incredible stopping power with the latest generation ABS, the Street Triple S features twin front discs with Nissin sliding calipers, and a single fixed rear disc with a premium Brembo caliper. The tyres are the road-focused, all-weather Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres for long lasting consistent performance over time.

The new Street Triple S also features a high level of rider-focused and ride-enhancing technology, including ride-by-wire, traction control, and two riding modes (Road and Rain). These adjust throttle response and traction control settings to suit riding conditions and are selectable via the LCD instruments.

60+ genuine Street Triple accessories for added protection, comfort and style

To personalise the new Street Triple, Triumph have a range of over 60 genuine accessories, including contemporary new scrolling LED indicators, a new fly screen visor, and new machined mirrors and reservoirs. Plus there’s a new range of stylish water resistant luggage with quick release mounting, including a tank bag and tail pack.

There’s also the Triumph Shift Assist up and down quickshifter, Arrow silencer and adjustable levers, making the Street Triple S ready for even the most focused road riding.

For added comfort, there are internally wired multi-setting heated grips, while for additional style and detailing, there’s a tail tidy, new colour coordinated belly pan and seat cowl, and a clear rear light assembly.

More aggressive and even more accessible with its combination of low seat height, light weight and A2 compliant engine, the new Street Triple S is the perfect all-rounder, built for addictive everyday fun.

Specifications