Since its introduction, the STriple has gone from cute to angry!
Attention naked bike lovers: Triumph’s beloved Street Triple S is getting an update. Is it possible that it’s prettier? Are we still lamenting the loss of those constantly-startled bugeye twin headlamps? Maybe to both!
The press release we’ve received details the bike, beginning with its 660cc engine. Astute Triumph fans will note that the Street Triple has had a 765cc engine here in the States for a few years now. This new Street Triple S is an “A2 compliant” bike for the UK market, in order to comply with the tiered licensing regulations there. Since the US is still the land of the free and anybody with a learners’ permit and a pile of cash can buy any bike they want, the 2020 Street Triple S models destined for the US will remain 765cc-powered.
The new 660cc STripleS advertise that they put out nearly 94 horsepower; less (but not a whole lot less) than the 111hp our current Street Triples use to tear up American asphalt. Triumph says the new 660cc Street Triple S is shipped putting out not-quite 47hp, and is then de-restrictable by a Triumph dealer to unleash its full potential. That’s how the licensing works there; when you get your license upgraded you can get your bike de-restricted too! Let’s look at the other updates since we’ll definitely see those, eventually, on this side of the pond.
The bike (regardless of powerplant or destination) weighs in at 370lbs dry. That’s nearly dirt bike territory, which is why it appeals to new riders. Add a few pounds for a crankcase full of oil and a tank full of gas and it’s still not heavy. The new styling is “more aggressive,” of course, touting “sporty, angular bodywork including new fly screen, air intake, side panels, and rear unit.” The LED headlights went under the knife, getting squintier by the year. The mirrors are more adjustable now, and of course, the bike has bold new graphics.
It keeps the “gullwing” swingarm, Showa suspension, Brembo brakes with ABS, and switchable traction control. The LCD gauges are given an update; there are now throttle settings for Road or Rain modes. No TFT screen for the Street Triple yet, though!
The cast aluminum wheels are the same 17” front and back, with the front at 3.5” and the rear at 5.5” wide, shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires. The Showa USD forks aren’t adjustable but the rear monoshock features an adjustable preload. We’re ready, Triumph. Update the US-market bikes!
NEW 2020 STREET TRIPLE S
New for 2020, Triumph’s A2-license compliant Street Triple S is updated with the same new aggressive attitude, poise and styling of the top-specification RS model, which, combined with its high level of specification and equipment, characterful 660cc triple engine, and intuitive, agile and easy handling, makes this the new street champion.
- Fully A2 license compliant with its characterful 660cc triple engine
- Accessible to all riders, with its combination of low seat height, light weight and A2 compliant engine, delivering 35kW (47.6PS) peak power
- Addictive performance and instant responsiveness low down and across the mid-range, with 60Nm peak torque at 5,250rpm
- Easily de-restrictable by a Triumph dealer to 70kW (95.2PS) peak power and 66Nm peak torque
- Rich, deep triple soundtrack and an exciting induction noise
- Fully Euro 5 homologated
- Much more aggressive new styling to match the 2020 RS model
- New distinctive and striking twin LED headlights with position lights
- New sporty, angular bodywork including new fly screen, air intake, side panels and rear unit
- New restyled mirrors with increased adjustability
- New paint scheme with contemporary new decals
- High specification of equipment
- Twin front brakes and Brembo single rear brake, with ABS, for great stopping power
- High specification Showa suspension
- Road focused, all-weather Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres
- Signature gullwing swingarm delivers maximum high speed stability
- Two riding modes (Road and Rain), adjusting throttle response and traction control settings, selectable via the LCD instruments
- Fun, intuitive, agile and easy handling
- The perfect all-rounder, built for addictive everyday fun
- Even more accessible to even more riders
- 60+ genuine accessories for added performance, protection, comfort and style
- New scrolling LED indicators and Triumph Shift Assist up and down quickshifter
- New water resistant luggage with quick release mounting functionality
- New colour coordinated belly pan and seat cowl, plus new fly screen visor
- New machined mirrors and reservoirs
- Arrow slip-on silencer, tail tidy, internally wired heated grips, paddock stand bobbins
Category-defining from the very beginning
Light, fast, fun, agile and stylish – the Street Triple has made an incredible impact on the motorcycle world since its launch in 2007 with its distinctive character and thrilling triple engine. It has redefined the middleweight sports category over and over again, establishing itself as first choice for its combination of aggressive looks, light intuitive handling, thrilling power delivery, and its unique triple soundtrack.
And now for 2020, A2 license riders looking for an accessible way into the Street Triple line-up can try the incredible new Street Triple S that benefits from much more aggressive and striking new styling, a high specification of equipment, exceptional low and mid-range performance, and exhilarating handling. And that’s on top of its already high specification lightweight chassis and Triumph’s signature exceptional standard of finish and detailing. And when riders have passed their full license test, and released the full potential of this incredible motorcycle, they can experience just what a perfect all-rounder it is, built for addictive everyday fun.
Fully A2 license compliant with its characterful 660cc triple engine
Accessible to all riders, the characterful 660cc triple engine of the new Street Triple S delivers addictive performance and instant responsiveness low down and across the rev range, with 35kW (47.6PS) peak power and 60Nm peak torque in A2-license compatible format. This can be easily de-restricted by a Triumph dealer once the rider has achieved their full license, reinstating full peak power of 70kW (95.2PS) at 11,250rpm and full peak torque of 66Nm at 9,250rpm.
For full Euro 5 homologation, the exhaust has been updated and now delivers an even richer, deep Triumph triple roar with an exciting induction sound on acceleration.
Much more aggressive attitude, poise and style
Now with a significant update to its iconic styling, the new Street Triple S has a much more aggressive new look, aligned to the top specification Street Triple RS.
The LED headlights are all new, with a distinctive and striking new shape and a sharper and more purposeful style. They are also now whiter and brighter than the previous generation Street Triple S, incorporating new position lights, making them much more conspicuous.
The bodywork is also all new – now more angular, more sporty, and with much cleaner lines. The new fly screen and air intake are now more pronounced, echoing the shape of the new headlights, plus the side panels and rear unit are all new and distinctly different. Plus, there’s enhanced finish and detailing with new contemporary mirrors which have an increased level of adjustability.
For even more contemporary style, the new Street Triple S is available in Crystal White, with Diablo Red and Black decals, black tank badges and a textured black rear sub-frame.
High specification of equipment
With the lightest wheels in the class, the new Street Triple S is a very agile, exhilarating and accessible bike that delivers precise, engaged handling for all riders.
The iconic gullwing swingarm delivers torsional stiffness and lateral flexibility, which maximises stability at higher speeds, while its optimised pivot position provides natural resistance to compressing the RSU under hard acceleration. Together these enable tight corner exits and the Street Triple’s precise chassis behaviour.
The suspension is high specification on the new Street Triple S, with 41mm Showa separate function forks enabling 110mm travel, and preload adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir monoshock rear suspension unit with 124mm rear wheel travel.
For incredible stopping power with the latest generation ABS, the Street Triple S features twin front discs with Nissin sliding calipers, and a single fixed rear disc with a premium Brembo caliper. The tyres are the road-focused, all-weather Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres for long lasting consistent performance over time.
The new Street Triple S also features a high level of rider-focused and ride-enhancing technology, including ride-by-wire, traction control, and two riding modes (Road and Rain). These adjust throttle response and traction control settings to suit riding conditions and are selectable via the LCD instruments.
60+ genuine Street Triple accessories for added protection, comfort and style
To personalise the new Street Triple, Triumph have a range of over 60 genuine accessories, including contemporary new scrolling LED indicators, a new fly screen visor, and new machined mirrors and reservoirs. Plus there’s a new range of stylish water resistant luggage with quick release mounting, including a tank bag and tail pack.
There’s also the Triumph Shift Assist up and down quickshifter, Arrow silencer and adjustable levers, making the Street Triple S ready for even the most focused road riding.
For added comfort, there are internally wired multi-setting heated grips, while for additional style and detailing, there’s a tail tidy, new colour coordinated belly pan and seat cowl, and a clear rear light assembly.
More aggressive and even more accessible with its combination of low seat height, light weight and A2 compliant engine, the new Street Triple S is the perfect all-rounder, built for addictive everyday fun.
Specifications
|
|
NEW STREET TRIPLE S (A2)
|
Engine Type
|
Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
|
Capacity
|
660cc
|
Bore Stroke
|
76.0 x 48.5 mm
|
Compression
|
12.1:1
|
Max Power
|
35kW (47.6PS) @ 9,000rpm
70kW (95.2 PS) @ 11,250rpm derestricted
|
Max Torque
|
60Nm @ 5,250rpm
66Nm @ 9,250rpm derestricted
|
System
|
Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with SAI. Electronic throttle control
|
Exhaust
|
Stainless steel 3 into 1 exhaust system low single sided stainless steel silencer
|
Final Drive
|
X ring chain
|
Clutch
|
Wet, multi-plate
|
Gearbox
|
6-speed
|
Frame
|
Front - Aluminium beam twin spar
|
Swingarm
|
Twin-sided, cast aluminium alloy
|
Front Wheel
|
Cast aluminium alloy 5-spoke 17 x 3.5 in
|
Rear Wheel
|
Cast aluminium alloy 5-spoke 17 x 5.5 in
|
Front Tyre
|
Pirelli Diablo Rosso III
120/70 ZR17
|
Rear Tyre
|
Pirelli Diablo Rosso III
180/55 ZR17
|
Front Suspension
|
Showa 41mm upside down forks
|
Rear Suspension
|
Showa piggyback reservoir monoshock, adjustable preload
|
Front Brake
|
Twin 310mm floating discs, Nissin 2-piston sliding calipers, switchable ABS
|
Rear Brake
|
Single 220mm disc, Brembo single piston caliper, switchable ABS
|
Width Handlebars
|
765mm
|
Height Without Mirrors
|
1060mm
|
Seat Height
|
810mm
|
Wheelbase
|
1410mm
|
Rake
|
24.3°
|
Trail
|
103.4mm
|
Dry Weight
|
168Kg
|
Tank Capacity
|
17.4 Litres
|
Fuel Consumption **
|
5.1l/100km
|
CO2 Emissions **
|
119g/km
|
**CO2 and fuel consumption are measured according to regulation 168/2013/EC. Figures on fuel consumption are derived from specific test conditions and are for comparative purposes only. They may not reflect real driving results.