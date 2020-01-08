Bushfires in Australia continue to rage and have burned over 12.35 million acres of land as of January 7, 2020, according to ABC News. To put that in perspective, the total area burning is larger than each of the following U.S. states: Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the enormity of this terrible situation, but Pramac Ducati MotoGP rider Jack Miller is raising money for firefighting efforts, and you can help.

Miller is auctioning off his race-worn 2018 MotoGP helmet to raise money for the New South Wales Rural Fire Service. NSW has so far been the Australian state hardest hit by the fires, and is where the majority of them are currently burning.

The auction is hosted on 32 Auctions, and you can register to bid here. It ends on Sunday January 12, 2020, at 5 p.m. AEST, which is 1 a.m. EST. Bidding is currently up to AUD $11,200 at the time of this writing, or US $7,679.84. If you just want to donate to the NSW Rural Fire Service, you can do so here.

An estimated 127 fires are still burning in NSW alone, with 56 that still require containment, according to the NSW RFS’ most recent tweet at the time of writing. The map in this tweet illustrates where the fires are currently burning, and where the fire brigades are concentrating their efforts.

The NSW Rural Fire Service also has a live map that refreshes regularly with the latest information on fires within the state. If you or people you care about are in the area, please stay safe.

As Australian news agency 9News writes, local charities have been inundated with food and supply donations, for which they are extremely grateful. However, as a result, monetary donations are much more helpful at this time. You can donate to other charitable organizations to aid both human and wildlife victims of the country-wide bushfire crisis via the links here.

