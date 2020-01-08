The Harley truck is back for 2020.
Ford and Harley-Davidson have a bit of a history together. Over the past 20 years, the two American giants have regularly combined their efforts to come up with a special-edition, Black and Orange, Harley-badged F-150 pickup truck. The partnership was particularly fruitful between 2000 and 2012. In 2018, a new 2019 Harley Edition F-150 was announced to much fanfare, specially prepared by custom shop Tuscany Motor Company. So what about a 2020 Special Edition? There will be one but this time, the allegiances have changed.
For 2020, Harley-Davidson and Tuscany Motor Company have chosen a new canvas for their latest collaboration. Instead of a Ford F-150, the “Motor Companies” have unveiled a Harley-Davidson-branded 2020 GMC Sierra. This is the very first GMC truck to receive the Harley treatment.
According to Tuscany, this year’s look was inspired by the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy and integrates 65 special components including a redesigned front bumper and fenders, 22-inch milled aluminum wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires, a custom exhaust pipe with aluminum tips, orange two-hooks, a hood vent, stainless steel Harley-Davidson gauges, and two-tone diamond-stitched leather seats. As Harley styling goes, the truck also features orange accents, Harley-Davidson badging, and even a Bar and Shield-motif front grille. On the inside, the center console sports the famous badge and a serial number.
The model will be offered in a choice of two liveries, Summit White or Satin Steel Metallic. The 2020 Harley-Davidson GMC Sierra will make its official debut at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction running January 11 to 19, 2020. Only 250 special edition units will be produced and pricing is set at an impressive $94,995. If you’re curious, that’s a few grand cheaper than last year’s F-150. If you’ve got the cash, the special edition will be sold at select GMC retailers or you can reserve yours online.
FIRST HARLEY-DAVIDSON BRANDED GMC PICKUP IN HISTORY INTRODUCED
Harley-Davidson and Tuscany Motor Co. collaborate to forge new GM Truck
Milwaukee – Jan. 10, 2020 – Harley-Davidson Motor Company (NYSE:HOG) and Tuscany Motor Co. will introduce the first Harley-Davidson branded GMC pickup in history at the Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona in Quarter 1 of 2020. Only 250 Harley-Davidson branded GMC® Sierra® trucks will be available through select authorized GMC/Tuscany dealers in North America.
“Fans have long hungered for a limited edition GMC truck that celebrates their passion for Harley-Davidson motorcycles,” said Jeff Burttschell, Vice President, Tuscany Motor Co. “Working closely with Brad Richards, Vice President of Styling and Design at Harley-Davidson, we created a fantastic truck worthy of the Harley-Davidson name. For the first time in history, it will be possible to rumble down the road in a V8 powered Harley-Davidson edition GMC truck.”
The new pickup includes over 65 numerous edition-specific components that make the 2020 model truck distinctly Harley-Davidson. The styling was inspired by the famous Harley-Davidson® Fat Boy® model.
“Harley-Davidson and GMC are two of the most recognizable and admired American brands in the world,” said Jon Bekefy, General Manager of Brand Marketing at Harley-Davidson, Inc. “We’re proud of the new Harley-Davidson edition GMC Sierra. It truly reflects Harley-Davidson’s passion for giving committed riders new ways to share their affinity for the brand and for riding.”
The Tuscany team begins with a GMC Sierra truck and then installs many motorcycle-inspired components. These include Harley-Davidson branded 22” milled aluminum wheels styled and inspired by the Harley-Davidson Fatboy model, a custom tuned exhaust with Harley-Davidson exclusive solid billet aluminum tips, distinctive Harley-Davidson bar and shield badging, stainless steel Harley-Davidson gauges, billet pedals, two-tone diamond stitched and perforated custom leather seating surfaces, and official numbered Harley-Davidson center console badge.
Additional proprietary components that add to the aggressive look of the truck include, custom tuned BDS suspension lift with upgraded Fox shocks, 35” all-terrain tires, lighted power deploying running boards with unique integrated rocker trim, custom fender flares, functional fender vents, front bumper redesign with integrated LED light bar, custom design Harley-Davidson grille with Bar & Shield insert, replacement functional Harley-Davidson designed ram-air hood, rear bumper redesign with custom exhaust ports, Harley-Davidson tailgate appliqué, color-matched Harley-Davidson inspired tonneau cover with debossed Harley-Davidson bar and shield logo, carpeted bed mat with Harley-Davidson logo, Harley-Davidson floor mats, Harley-Davidson door entry sills, custom accent color door, dash and steering wheel trim.
Under the arrangement, Tuscany will provide the GMC Sierra and manufacture the interior and exterior components under Harley-Davidson’s direction. The 2020 Harley-Davidson GMC will be available for delivery to the retail public at select authorized GMC dealers beginning February 2020. GMC dealers and the retail public can also reserve their vehicle by visiting HarleyTruck.com/GMC or calling (817.769.4720).
Standard Exterior Features
- 22″ HARLEY-DAVIDSON BRANDED FATBOY® STYLE MILLED ALUMINUM WHEELS
- 35″/12.5/22 ALL TERRAIN TIRES
- BDS SUSPENSION DESIGNED FOR THE HARLEY-DAVIDSON TRUCK W/ EXCLUSIVELY TUNED “FOX” PERFORMANCE SHOCKS AND LATERAL STABILITY BARS
- SPEEDOMETER RECALIBRATED
- FRONT END ALIGNMENT
- TIRE SENSORS RECALIBRATED
- EXCLUSIVE POWER RUNNING BOARDS W/ ROCK GUARD TRIM AND ENTRY LIGHTS
- COLOR MATCHED HARLEY-DAVIDSON DESIGNED FENDER FLARES
- CUSTOM DESIGNED FRONT FENDER VENTS W/ BAR & SHIELD LOGO
- “HARLEY-DAVIDSON” DOOR BADGING
- HARLEY-DAVIDSON FRONT BUMPER REDESIGN W/ ACCENT COLOR SKID PLATE AND INTEGRATED LED LIGHT BAR (LED LIGHTS FOR OFF ROAD USE ONLY)
- FULL REPLACEMENT GRILLE ASSEMBLY W/ BAR & SHIELD MESH AND “HARLEY-DAVIDSON” BADGING
- HARLEY-DAVIDSON ORANGE TOW HOOKS
- HARLEY-DAVIDSON DESIGNED INDUCTION STYLE HOOD
- “HARLEY-DAVIDSON” WINDSHIELD HEADER
- COLOR MATCHED REAR BUMPER REDESIGN
- PERFORMANCE TUNED EXHAUST W/ DUEL BILLET TIPS & ORANGE ACCENTS
- “HARLEY-DAVIDSON” BRANDED TAILGATE CLADDING
- TONNEAU COVER W/ DEBOSSED BAR & SHIELD LOGO AND CARPET LINER
- HARLEY-DAVIDSON BRANDED BED RUG (FLOOR MAT ONLY)
- 3 YEAR / 36,000 MILE WARRANTY
Standard Interior Features
- CUSTOM LEATHER SEATING W/ ORANGE DIAMOND PATTERN EMBROIDERY W/ “HARLEY-DAVIDSON” BADGING
- PIANO BLACK ACCENTED DOOR PANELS, CONSOLE, & DASH TRIM
- REDESIGNED CENTER CONSOLE W/ HARLEY-DAVIDSON EMBLEM AND OFFICIAL NUMBERED HARLEY-DAVIDSON CONSOLE BADGE
- HARLEY-DAVIDSON BAR & SHIELD LOGO CARPET FLOOR MATS
- HARLEY-DAVIDSON BRANDED DOOR SILL INSERTS
- HARLEY-DAVIDSON STAINLESS STEEL GAUGES W/ BACK-LIGHTING
- HARLEY-DAVIDSON BILLET PEDALS W/ BAR AND SHIELD LOGO
- DEEP TINTED WINDOWS (50 STATE).