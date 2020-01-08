Ford and Harley-Davidson have a bit of a history together. Over the past 20 years, the two American giants have regularly combined their efforts to come up with a special-edition, Black and Orange, Harley-badged F-150 pickup truck. The partnership was particularly fruitful between 2000 and 2012. In 2018, a new 2019 Harley Edition F-150 was announced to much fanfare, specially prepared by custom shop Tuscany Motor Company. So what about a 2020 Special Edition? There will be one but this time, the allegiances have changed.

For 2020, Harley-Davidson and Tuscany Motor Company have chosen a new canvas for their latest collaboration. Instead of a Ford F-150, the “Motor Companies” have unveiled a Harley-Davidson-branded 2020 GMC Sierra. This is the very first GMC truck to receive the Harley treatment.

Gallery: 2020 Harley-Davidson GMC Sierra

30 Photos

According to Tuscany, this year’s look was inspired by the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy and integrates 65 special components including a redesigned front bumper and fenders, 22-inch milled aluminum wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires, a custom exhaust pipe with aluminum tips, orange two-hooks, a hood vent, stainless steel Harley-Davidson gauges, and two-tone diamond-stitched leather seats. As Harley styling goes, the truck also features orange accents, Harley-Davidson badging, and even a Bar and Shield-motif front grille. On the inside, the center console sports the famous badge and a serial number.

The model will be offered in a choice of two liveries, Summit White or Satin Steel Metallic. The 2020 Harley-Davidson GMC Sierra will make its official debut at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction running January 11 to 19, 2020. Only 250 special edition units will be produced and pricing is set at an impressive $94,995. If you’re curious, that’s a few grand cheaper than last year’s F-150. If you’ve got the cash, the special edition will be sold at select GMC retailers or you can reserve yours online.