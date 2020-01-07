2 / 7

Ergos isn’t the sexiest topic when it comes to motorcycles but they will certainly influence how much fun you’re able to have on a bike. For instance, the blistering 0-60 mph times a Ducati Panigale achieves will do little for your bad back. On the other hand, if you prefer mid or rear sets, you’ll probably hate the outstretched forward controls on a Harley.

Aggressive riders will have a much different riding position than tourers and track riders will prefer a particular set up compared to commuters. While ergonomics change based on the application of the motorcycle, you should arrange yours to maximize the comfort and fun of the ride.