Is it in foot-pounds, horsepower, or smiles per hour?
Motorcyclists speak a language all their own. Our lexicon consists of ft-lb, mph, power/weight ratio, and, of course, horsepower. Though we use these terms to compare and contrast motorcycles on an objective basis, motorcycling couldn’t be a more subjective activity. Similar to art, a person’s tastes, preferences, and demeanor factors into the enjoyment they experience on any given motorbike.
With that in mind, how do you quantify the amount of fun you’re having while riding? In turn, how do you use such subjective metrics to compare motorcycles? While the waters are murky at best, here are five measurements that we think contribute to a rider’s enjoyment.