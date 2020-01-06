If you think you’ve learned everything you need about riding, you’re probably wrong. The way I see it, a good rider is one who’s always willing to learn and to improve. Thankfully, there are countless schools to help you do just that and perfect everything you think you already know. One of these schools has gained a worldwide reputation for its program and happily brags about some of its former students who have made it into the big leagues and won National and World titles. The California Superbike School is celebrating its 40th Anniversary in 2020 and has now released its schedule of events for the upcoming year.

The calendar includes no less than 86 events and thankfully, not all of them are taking place in California. The school offers camps and lessons on ten racetracks across the country, starting with a two-day camp at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on February 15 and 16, 2020. Other tracks on the schedule include the world-famous Laguna Seca and other familiar names such as Barber Motorsports Park and National Corvette Museum.

The events vary between one and two-day camps and classes run anywhere between as low as $440 to as much as $4,300 (which includes the motorcycle). Students also have the option of renting gear for the day if they’re not equipped for the track.

The racing school reminds interested riders that it doesn’t specialize in teaching new riders the basic techniques—it will only admit riders with some form of experience. The goal of the classes is to help riders improve their technique and gain more confidence. While the teaching is done on a track—a safe and monitored environment—the skills learned easily translate to road riding.

Should you opt to use one of the school’s motorcycles to attend the class, you'll be happy to learn that the CSS is now armed with a fleet of brand-new 2020 BMW S 1000 RR. The full schedule of events with locations, dates, and pricing is available on the California Superbike School website.