What’s one of your fondest motorcycle-related dreams? If you said “traveling around the world on a bike,” plenty of riders would be right there with you. When you sit down to map it all out, though, the big sticking points are money and time. If you live and work in the U.S., it’s difficult to take more than a couple (or at most, a few) weeks off work in one chunk—and your other financial obligations can’t be put on hold for months at a time, either.

As long as you have a reasonably steady income, relentlessly saving every cent you can certainly helps. That’s the basic strategy that ADVRider writer Paolo swears by, anyway. In a recent post, he revealed how he’s been able to ride around the world on his KTM 1190 Adventure since 2015. In a separate Reddit AMA, he noted that he saved up for five years to fund this journey.

Part of it, he says, is keeping your eyes on the prize. Think about what you really need to survive, not nice little comforts that make your days a little brighter, like nights out with friends or fancy coffees. He says he thinks about money in terms of how much gas it puts in his bike. Suddenly, that $10 or $15 that seemed pretty insignificant a moment ago looks like half a tank of gas—and it puts everything in perspective.

Another part of it is clearly about what sacrifices you’re willing to make to enable your adventure touring habit. Assuming that you’re a regular moto enthusiast who’s not touring with a chase vehicle and camera crew, moto camping and staying in the occasional hostel, Paolo says, is the most economical way to go. Eating as cheaply as possible and strategizing to eat less will also take you further, particularly if you start doing that gas tank equivalency math in your head. So really, it’s all about sticking to that one main goal.

Since ADVRider is a motorcycle site and not a personal finance site, Paolo didn’t break down what his expenses were back home in Australia—nor how he’s handling them while he’s away. Perhaps he’s subletting his home, and maybe even making a little passive income that way. If it was an apartment, and he simply left for his trip when the lease was up and stashed his things with family and friends, that would also make things easier.

While his piece talks about slimming down your budget as much as possible, and gives tips on how to do so—it’s difficult to talk about actual numbers since there are far too many variables to consider. Clearly, starting from and saving up your initial trip money in a country with a strong currency gives you an added boost, depending on what countries you’re riding in.

Where would you like to travel on your bike, and do you have any big moto adventure plans in 2020?

All photos: Paolo Cattaneo on Facebook

Sources: ADVRider, Reddit





